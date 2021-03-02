By Jugjet Singh





THE Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) "sports bubble" may keep everyone safe but it has caused a problem for umpires.





Many who hold full-time jobs have declined officiating in the MHL as they have to be in the bubble with the teams and other officials for about three weeks.



However, the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) are not worried thanks to the Armed Forces, who will be providing seven umpires.



A tournament like the MHL needs at least 16 umpires.



The MHL's sports-bubble concept require those involved in the tournament to stay at a designation hotel throughout its duration.



Asked whether the MHL would have sufficient umpires, a confident MHC said there are enough to go around.



The men's MHL starts on March 11, followed by the women's event four days later, with both competitions ending on April 3.



Universiti Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu Hockey Team, Tenaga Nasional, TNB Thunderbolts, Maybank, Universiti Teknologi Mara, Sabah and Nurinsafi are the teams in the men's MHL.



The women's league comprises PKS UniTen, Police Blue Warriors, Mutiara Impian, Sabah, Young Tigress and UniKL Ladies.



Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) vice-president Ranjit Singh, also the umpires' committee chairman, said: "The sports-bubble concept is necessary to keep Covid-19 out of the MHL, but it also poses a problem for our umpires.



"Many, especially teachers, could not afford to take leave as schools are re-opening, but the Armed Forces were gracious enough to provide seven umpires.



"We will implement a batch-by-batch concept whereby some umpires will blow the early stages and then make way for others," said Ranjit.



Although the Education Ministry has agreed to give students and teachers, who are hockey umpires, leeway for the tournament, some headmasters need the latter's services in their respective schools.



"The ministry has given my umpires leave to officiate matches, but some headmasters need them as their schools have reopened."



Although students can play in the MHL, the MHC have barred those in Form Five and Form Six as they are sitting or preparing for examinations.



"Difficult times need different approaches, and I am glad that my umpires understand the gravity of the situation.



"We will give their best support to make the tournament a success," Ranjit added.



