When the going gets tough, the tough get going.





The proverb best describes the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC), who were facing a losing battle in hosting the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) but rose against all odds to make it happen.



The MHL starts with the men's tournament on March 11, followed by the women's event four days later.



Both competitions end on April 3.



While many tournaments became victims of the Covid-19 pandemic, the MHC were determined to host the MHL.



And it became a reality when the National Security Council (NSC) and the Health Ministry gave the green light.



However, the MHL this year will go down in the history books as the most expensive edition due to its strict Covid guidelines.



MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said the total cost for the tournament will be around RM2 million.



MHL will be akin to hosting the international Azlan Shah Cup as the MHC want to lead the way in opening up the field and become a role model for other sports to follow suit.



"The MHL will be the most expensive task ever for the national body.



"However, the MHC want to become a role model for other associations to follow as we need to reopen the field ahead of our international qualifiers this year.



"It is expected to cost around RM2 million to host the MHL.



"We will bear the costs of Covid-19 testing, food and lodging for 600 officials and players, who will stay in a sports bubble for three weeks," said Subahan.



The national men and women's senior and junior teams will be involved in several international tournaments this year, and the MHL is the first step.



The youth teams will play in the men's Junior Asia Cup (July 1-10) and the women's Junior Asia Cup (Aug 16-21), while the seniors have their respective Asia Cups.



