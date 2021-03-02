By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



First time India played Germany in Munich on September 11, 1932. India wins 6-0. Since then 99 matches has been played.





Germany has a better record of winning 53. However playing their first international match in over 12 months, the Indian men's hockey team led by PR Sreejesh put up a scintillating show as they outclassed hosts Germany 6-1 in the first test match.



India can win the series first time, if they drew or win the second test today.



Today (March 2, 2021, 8:30pm IST) it will be hundredth match of India-Germany in international hockey. Statistical highlights are:

India-Germany in International Hockey by B.G.Joshi (India) Particulars MP W D L GF GA Olympics 11 4 3 4 20 18 World Cup 8 2 2 4 10 19 Champions Trophy 16 4 3 9 29 39 Hockey World League 5 2 2 1 11 11 *Test Series (7th in progress) 18 3 5 10 31 38 Others 41 5 11 25 52 91 Total 99 20 26 53 153 216

Note: *India drew the series in 1962, lost in 1991,1992,1998,1999 and 2001.



