Stats Speak: Today hundredth match of India-Germany in international hockey

Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 10:00 | Hits: 37
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

First time India played Germany in Munich on September 11, 1932. India wins 6-0. Since then 99 matches has been played.



Germany has a better record of winning 53. However playing their first international match in over 12 months, the Indian men's hockey team led by PR Sreejesh put up a scintillating show as they outclassed hosts Germany 6-1 in the first test match.
 
India can win the series first time, if they drew or win the second test today.

Today (March 2, 2021, 8:30pm IST) it will be hundredth match of India-Germany in international hockey. Statistical highlights are:

India-Germany in International Hockey by B.G.Joshi (India)

Particulars

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Olympics

11

4

3

4

20

18

World Cup

8

2

2

4

10

19

Champions Trophy

16

4

3

9

29

39

Hockey World League

5

2

2

1

11

11

*Test Series (7th in progress)

18

3

5

10

31

38

Others

41

5

11

25

52

91

Total

99

20

26

53

153

216

 Note: *India drew the series in 1962, lost in 1991,1992,1998,1999 and 2001.

