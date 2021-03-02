Stats Speak: Today hundredth match of India-Germany in international hockey
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
First time India played Germany in Munich on September 11, 1932. India wins 6-0. Since then 99 matches has been played.
Germany has a better record of winning 53. However playing their first international match in over 12 months, the Indian men's hockey team led by PR Sreejesh put up a scintillating show as they outclassed hosts Germany 6-1 in the first test match.
India can win the series first time, if they drew or win the second test today.
Today (March 2, 2021, 8:30pm IST) it will be hundredth match of India-Germany in international hockey. Statistical highlights are:
|
India-Germany in International Hockey by B.G.Joshi (India)
|
Particulars
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
Olympics
|
11
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
20
|
18
|
World Cup
|
8
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
10
|
19
|
Champions Trophy
|
16
|
4
|
3
|
9
|
29
|
39
|
Hockey World League
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
11
|
11
|
*Test Series (7th in progress)
|
18
|
3
|
5
|
10
|
31
|
38
|
Others
|
41
|
5
|
11
|
25
|
52
|
91
|
Total
|
99
|
20
|
26
|
53
|
153
|
216
Note: *India drew the series in 1962, lost in 1991,1992,1998,1999 and 2001.
