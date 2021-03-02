

In Hockey, India will take on hosts Germany in the second match of the European Tour Series today. The match will be played at 8:30 PM Indian time.





Playing their first international match in over 12 months, the Indian Men's Team led by PR Sreejesh put up a scintillating show as they outclassed hosts Germany 6-1 in the first of their four-match series on Sunday.



India will then travel to Antwerp, Belgium where they will take on Great Britain on March 6 and 8 before wrapping up the 17-day tour.



All India Radio News