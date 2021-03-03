



MPs will hear examine the role of national governing bodies regarding concussion in an inquiry to be launched on Wednesday.





The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport’s concussion in sport inquiry will consider scientific evidence for links between head trauma and dementia and how risks could be mitigated in sport.



The DCMS will oversee two sessions, the first of these will take place on March 9.



Although the inquiry is likely to focus on rugby and football, DCMS Committee Chair Julian Knight said that it would consider scientific evidence to link sport overall with the incidence of long-term brain injury.



He said: “We will look particularly at what role national governing bodies should be taking and their responsibilities to understand risks involved for players and what actions might be taken to mitigate them.



“We’re seeing a number of cases involving brain injury in sport likely to reach the doors of our law courts and we will also look at the implications for sport in the longer term of any successful legal claim.”



The Committee will also take evidence on the implications for youth sport, funding for further scientific research, and the role of national governing bodies and major sporting organisations in ensuring member clubs receive up to date medical advice and promote good practice.



In the second session of the inquiry, MPs will hear from individual players and governing bodies.

