In this unique season, played under special government conditions due to the pandemic, AZS AWF became the first different side outside the big three – WKS Grunwald Poznań, KS Pocztowiec Poznań and KS Pomorzanin Toruń – to win the men’s title for 32 years.



They finished the campaign with seven wins out of seven, crucially beating eventual runners-up WKS Grunwald 6-5 just before Christmas and they closed out the season with a 7-5 success against Pomorzanin Toruń.



Two early goals from Łukasz Kurniewicz got them off to a great start before Toruń fought back to level at 2-2 at half-time. But a second half hat trick from Patryk Pawlak kept AZS AWF edging ahead to land their famous victory.



In the women’s competition, Rogowo won an epic three-way tussle for top spot with the the first trio covered by just two points.



They secured the title with a game to go when they got a 2-1 win over UKHT Ósemka Tarnowskie Góry to put Politechnika Poznańska and UKS Orient II Łosina out of contention.



Their rivals closed the gaps to one and two points, respectively, which was how it remained after the final game of the competition when Rogowo lost to LKS Gasawa 3-2.



Euro Hockey League media release