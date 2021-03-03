



Junior FC took advantage of Club de Campo’s delayed game away to CH Sardinero to move level at the top of Spain’s women’s Iberdrola league with a resounding 8-1 success against RC Jolaseta.





A 6-0 half-time lead, built on a couple of Carlota Petchame goals put them well out in front and on course for a simple win with Berta Serrahima adding two more in the second half.



It lifts them to 37 points, level with Campo who have an extra game on the agenda. The Madrid club will play that next Saturday as part of a busy double-header with a home game against RS Tenis a day later.



Campo – who will play in the EHL FINAL4 in April – have yet to be beaten in their 13 games to date with Laura Barrios heading up the goalscoring charts with 10 while Begoña Garcia had seven.



In the men’s competition, the top four sides all won to leave the rankings as they were with Campo top on 37 points from 14 games after their 3-1 victory against CD Terrassa. Final quarter goals from Jose Basterra and Quique Gonzalez made the difference.



EHL representatives Atlètic Terrassa are four points back on 33 points courtesy of their 4-0 win away to Linia 22, Marc Vizicaino scoring the first two goals.



Club Egara are second on 34, earning a tough away win over Junior with Xavi Aguilar, Marc Recasens and Lluis Mercade getting their goals in a 3-1. Polo remain fourth but with an extra gap to fifth place thanks to a narrow 1-0 win in their derby with FC Barcelona.



Euro Hockey League media release