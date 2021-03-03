



No mistakes and no surprises for the top three in the women’s Hoofdklasse as EHL-bound Den Bosch and AH&BC Amsterdam both picked up six points out of six from their double weekend.





It means Den Bosch still hold a two-point gap at the top with Amsterdam in close proximity. For the Brabant club, they swept by the challenge of HGC on Saturday with Ireen van den Assem whipping home twice from corners and Frédérique Matla added another couple for a 6-0 win.



A day later, Bloemendaal were the victims in a closer-run 3-0 success with all the goals coming in the second half via Maartje Krekelaar, Matla and Rosa Fernig.



Amsterdam, meanwhile, kept up the chase with a 5-0 Saturday win against Hurley with five different scorers on the mark before out-doing bottom side Laren 3-0 via Lauren Stam, Joy Haarman and Kimberly Thompson.



SCHC had seen off Laren 5-1 in the first of their weekend games before edging out a tough battle in their derby against SV Kampong. Pam Imhof had given Kampong a first half lead which they held until 16 minutes from the end but strikes from Pien Dicke and Kyra Fortuin saw them nick a 2-1 result.



Den Bosch are now on 33 points after 12 games with Amsterdam on 31 and SCHC on 29. They have created a gap back to HDM on 23 after they drew 1-1 with Oranje-Rood and 2-2 with HGC from their two games.



Pinoké have moved into a position to challenge them for a top four place courtesy of a six-point weekend, defeating Victoria 4-1 and Hurley 2-0.



