



HC Bloemendaal continue to prove an unstoppable force in the Tulp Hoofdklasse after two wins over the weekend, extending their winning streak to 12 games.





It means they lead the table by 12 points with Pinoké heading up a congested set of four teams covered by three points in the race for the playoff spots.



For Bloemendaal, they won Saturday’s topper 2-1 against Rotterdam, fighting back from a goal down to succeed 2-1. Jeroen Hertzberger’s corner goal had given Rotterdam a strong 1-0 position at half-time.



But Arthur van Doren – with his second stroke of the week – and a 66th minute winner from Roel Bovendeert turned the tide. A day later, the Sparrows went goal crazy with an 8-3 success against Tilburg with Bovendeert adding another couple to his tally.



SV Kampong were another side to land all the available points, doing so in rollercoaster fashion as they fought back twice over the weekend to win.



On Saturday, they trailed Amsterdam 1-0 before Jonas de Geus, Lars Balk, Derck de Vilder and Pepijn Luijkx swapped things around to win 4-1.



Sunday was even more dramatic with an incredible 6-3 win having trailed Rotterdam 3-1 at half-time. De Vilder provided a sublime strike in the first half to get his side on the board and they were back in the contest when Ties Ceulemans scored two minutes into the second half.



Robbert Kemperman equalised and then two Bjorn Kellerman goals and one from Terrance Pieters closed out the win. They are up to fourth, overtaking Rotterdam as a result.



Pinoké saw off Tilburg 8-0 with Alex Hendrickx getting a hat trick while his Belgian international team make Sebastien Dockier did likewise in a bizarre 5-4 win against Hurley. The Amsterdam club led 2-0 then trailed 4-2 before a Dockier double and a winner from Jannis van Hattum.



HGC had an impressive weekend to rise to third with a 7-0 win over Almere followed by a 4-0 scoreline over Den Bosch.



Euro Hockey League media release