



Great Britain, the Olympic women’s hockey champions, will travel to Ireland for a three-match uncapped series this month, with coverage live on RTE and BBC Sport.





The SoftCo series matches will take place from March 13 at Queen’s University Belfast and will see Ireland play at home for the first time since the Olympic qualifiers back in December 2019.



The Green Army have had the luxury of playing friendly matches against Spain last month, while GB players have been forced to train at home.



Ireland captain Katie Mullan said: “Given the past 12 months we are really excited to play these international matches at home. The squad has been training hard throughout which showed in our recent matches against Spain.



“They are a strong team and we recorded two wins and two draws out of the five friendlies, putting us in a confident position going into our next block of training.



“These matches against GB will be great preparation for the EuroHockey Championships this summer ahead of travelling to Tokyo.”



BBC Sport NI will be streaming all three matches on its website as well as the BBC iPlayer, while RTÉ will broadcast Sunday evening’s match live on RTÉ 2 with coverage starting from 16:30.



Match dates, times and where to watch:



Match 1: Saturday March 13th @ 2pm. BBC Sport NI website, BBC iPlayer. RTE Player TBC.

Match 2: Sunday March 14th @ 5pm. BBC Sport NI Online, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2

Match 3: Tuesday March 16th @ 3pm. BBC Sport NI Online, BBC iPlayer. RTE Player TBC.

