Lanky forward Jarmanpreet Singh deflected a short rebound from goalkeeper off the India’s first penalty corner to give India the lead well within five minutes of the game only to see Germany equalize three minutes from the half time. The remainder of the game saw more goalmouth action albeit without goals emanating, leading the match to end in a dame 1-1 draw.





However, as is the recent practice, shoot out held to decide the winner, which the hosts own, as only Vivek Sagar Prasad and Gurjant could score for India while four Germans were successful.



Expectations were high today against the backdrop of India overwhelming the hosts with a 6-1 toast. However, the hosts tightened their grip on the match and appeared a better side especially after lemon time. After the first two quarters which saw each team scoring once, The teams returned for half time with that 1-1 scoreline. It appeared the third quarter will see intensified game from both sides. The initials proceedings gave such an indication when Germany surged ahead and nearly put a goal in the very first minute of the third quarter, but the host’s forward harried the close range push.



The third quarter however turned out to be dullest of the three. Midway through this quarter, Mandeep Singh did a brilliant interception to snatch the ball from German midfield, surged into the net, and managed to hit twice at the goal, but those were saved.



In the first quarter, both sides got a penalty corner each. Germany was better on this count when it got two more in the next session.



It's worthwhile to mention here that the matches are categorized as Friendly which means the result will not have any bearing on the FIH Ranking points.



A few hours before the match, Indian women went down to Germany at Dusseldorf 0-2 for their third successive loss.



