



An iconic venue with so many great memories, this year marks the 70th anniversary of the first women's hockey game to take place at the iconic Wembley stadium.





On 3 March 1951, England's women began an annual tradition of hosting fixtures at the venue by beating Ireland 6-1 in front of 30,000 fans. Furthermore, it also marked almost exactly 55 years since the two contested the first ever women's international game back in 1896.



The women would go on to contest an annual match against international opponents every year up to 1991, winning 25 of their 41 matches and attracting a record crowd of 68,000 in 1976. Five years later, the Queen was a guest of honour at the event and toured the stadium in an open-topped Land Rover.



To mark the occasion, The Hockey Museum have partnered with Talk Hockey Radio and The Hockey Family to produce a podcast promoting the anniversary. It is co-hosted by Kate Richardson-Walsh and also includes former England captain Anite White and Maggie Souyave as well as Christabel Russell Vick (daughter of former captain Mary Russell Vick).



England Hockey Board Media release