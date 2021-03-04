



Victoria’s number one Hockey team, Hockey Club Melbourne has announced its partnership with Garrleigh Trophy Centre ahead the Sultana Bran Hockey One League’s second season due to start in October 2021.





After a successful season in 2019 with both Men’s & Women’s teams making the final series, Hockey Club Melbourne is pleased to welcome back Garrleigh Trophy Centre as a partner for Season Two.



Ryan Goldberg, CEO of Garrleigh Trophy Centre, said “We are very excited to continue our partnership and wish Hockey Club Melbourne success both on and off the playing field” .



Garrleigh Trophy Centre is a leading retailer of Trophies & Awards. Visit them online at www.garrleightrophycentre.com.au or pop into the showroom in Hallam with 1000’s of trophies on display.



Garrleigh’s support in Season One was a key driver to Hockey Club Melbourne’s on and off-field success in the Sultana Bran Hockey One League. Garrleigh will feature on all the playing gear, pitch signage and throughout HC Melbourne’s media profile. It also means the return of the Fan-Favourite social media competition, Garrleigh Player of the Day, where supporters get to choose the best player on the pitch.



Hockey Victoria’s CEO, Andrew Skillern said,” I am proud to announce our partnership of Garrleigh Trophy Centre. As a company, Garrleigh aligns perfectly with the values of HC Melbourne and is a great service & product provider for our Victorian Hockey Community.”



Sultana Bran Hockey One League Media release