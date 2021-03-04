By Jugjet Singh





MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal (2nd-right) with Pullman Hotel Kuala Lumpur, general manager T K Lee (2nd-left) gesture during the ceremony at the hotel. - BERNAMA pic



THE Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) inspected a few hotels before deciding on Hotel Pullman in Bangsar as the sports-bubble venue for the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





All 14 teams, eight men and six women, will be housed at the hotel, including the bus drivers and ball-boys, to protect them from Covid-19.



The men's MHL starts on March 11, followed by the women's event four days later, with both tournaments set to end on April 3.



Technical officials and umpires will also stay in the same bubble.



"Pullman Bangsar was selected because they gave the best price for comfortable accommodation.



"The hotel also has gym facilities. It has a sound arrangement to keep away those in the bubble from other guests," said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal yesterday.



Those involved in the MHL will share the same lifts and floors at Pullman.



"Once the players check-in on March 10, they will stay in for the duration of the MHL.



"The three Covid-19 positive Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) players will also stay in the bubble once they have recovered with a confirmation letter from the Health Ministry."



Shello Silverius, Faizal Saari and Khalid Hamirin are THT's backbone, and their management will surely want them inside the bubble as soon as possible.



Universiti Kuala Lumpur, THT, Tenaga Nasional, TNB Thunderbolts, Maybank, Universiti Teknologi Mara, Sabah and Nurinsafi are the teams in the men's MHL.



The women's league comprises PKS UniTen, Police Blue Warriors, Mutiara Impian, Sabah, Young Tigress and UniKL Ladies.



