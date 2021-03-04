



Ahead of Germany’s forthcoming FIH Hockey Pro League match against Netherlands women, we caught up with Charlotte Stapenhorst, who is relishing the thought of a return to action and the chance to pit her wits against one of the best defensive units in the world.





Germany will face Netherlands in the resumption of the FIH Hockey Pro League on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 March. Currently, the Netherlands top the table, with 23 points from eight games. Germany, by contrast, are in seventh position on six points, but Die Danas has only played two matches to this point - both victories over Belgium.



“Playing the Netherlands is always a tough, tough challenge,” says Germany’s goalscoring superstar Charlotte Stapenhorst.



“The Netherlands are a team that defends really well and then counters quickly, so our chief aim will be to make sure we are marking their attacking players really well.”



As Stapenhorst says, creating goal scoring chances against team of the calibre of the Netherlands is a rare feat and so she and her fellow attackers will need to be ready to pounce on the slightest scoring opportunity. “We may only get two or three chances,” she says.



“It will be so good to get into the tempo and play the high level again.”



Following the match against the Netherlands, Germany – pandemic restrictions permitting – will face their Pan American opponents, first Argentina and then USA. It is something that Stapenhorst is looking forwards to, although she is also aware that Germany has a very full fixture list this year.



“We have a big squad who can play Pro League and it is important that we don’t overplay ourselves in an Olympic year, so the coach and ourselves will be mindful of that. The Olympics is our priority.”



Although the fans will not be allowed into the stadium itself, the matches will be available to watch via television or digital streaming thanks to our broadcast partnerships, as well as on the new Watch.Hockey app in every country where a rights holding broadcaster is not showing the matches live.



