



Set backs in training including an unexpected severe snow fall, led to three weeks away from the training ground, but this has not dampened Dutch goalkeeper Josine Koning’s enthusiasm for the Netherland’s forthcoming encounter with Germany in the resumed FIH Hockey Pro League.





In an interview with FIH ahead of her team’s matches against their European neighbours, Koning, who has 70 international caps for the Netherlands, promised an exciting performance from a team that has been desperate to get back to international hockey.



“It’s been a long preparation with some very strange things happening but now the weather is good and we are looking forward to our games against Germany,” she said.



With the Netherlands topping the table at this point in the second season of the FIH Hockey Pro League, Koning and her team mates have been itching to get back to international action, but the global pandemic has meant the season has been very stretched out. The result is avery busy 2021 for the international athletes.



“With the Pro League and then the Olympics at the end, this is an extremely busy year and we are working hard to make sure we are fit and peak for the most important games. Our staff are considering that in making schedules so we are making sure we take some time off and take care of our bodies.”



And in a statement that contours up the prospect of an exciting, action-packed and fast-moving game, the goalkeeper added: “Our team will have a lot of fun on the pitch because we are just so glad to be back playing again. I can’t really tell you anything about our tactics or approach to this game, but I think you’ll like it.”



The Netherlands host Germany on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 March.



