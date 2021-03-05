



Hockeyroo Mariah Williams and Australian Junior representative Renee Rockliff have been named ambassadors of the 2021 Australian Institute of Sport Share a Yarn program.





The duo were among 14 athlete ambassadors announced from Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth Games sports for the program that intends to build more meaningful connections between sport and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.



Proudly part of the Wiradjuri people, the largest Aboriginal tribe in central New South Wales, Williams has always had a passion to learn more and be further involved with Indigenous people.



“Since leaving school I haven’t been involved with the Aboriginal community as much as I want to be,” said Williams, who won Most Promising New Talent in Sport at the 2013 Deadly Awards and wants to work in Indigenous health.



“Being a Share a Yarn ambassador allows me to get in touch, hear about people’s stories and their history and learn more than what I know now.”



“I feel honoured to be an ambassador of this program. It shows the steps forward that have been taken as a nation to recognise Indigenous culture.”



“We still have a long way to go but programs like this one are so good for the community, both Aboriginal people and non Aboriginal people.”



Rockliff, who represented Australia’s Junior Women’s Hockey Team last year and was in the Perth Thundersticks squad in the inaugural Sultana Bran Hockey One League season, is one of the non-Indigenous athletes in the Share a Yarn program.



An Indigenous subject she undertook at university sparked Rockliff’s interest, followed by a trip to the Aboriginal community of Wiluna with the Wirrpanda Foundation.



Rockliff’s experience and the instant connection she had with the Aboriginal people at Wiluna aroused her interest in becoming a Share a Yarn ambassador.



"I feel very privileged to be a part of such a great new initiative,” said Rockliff.



“To me it's only a small step in the right direction but I hope I can do my part to learn, teach and grow this powerful movement of identity and inclusion."



"After my trip up to Wiluna I thought this was a great opportunity to further my knowledge of indigenous culture and community."



"I want to be a catalyst for change and stimulate conversation to build better relationships."



Williams and Rockliff’s ambassadorships complement the commitment and work Hockey Australia (HA) is doing to acknowledge and support the Indigenous community.



Initiatives such as holding a special Indigenous Round during last year’s FIH Pro League, and involvement in Indigenous community hockey programs in the Pilbara with the support of Fortescue Metals Group, and the Cairns Hockey Association’s Aspire to be Deadly program.



“To have two ambassadors from hockey in this Share a Yarn program is fantastic,” said Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier.



“Mariah and Renee have shown their passion and desire to use their positions as athletes to make a positive impact by facilitating connections with Indigenous people and growing both their own and the community’s understanding of Australia’s first people.”



