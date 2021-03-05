

More and more college teams are starting to get back to competition! This coming weekend and week's 42-game schedule (schedule subject to change) will be the most games played so far in 2020v2!





Thursday, March 4, 2021



DI: Saint Louis vs. Miami | 3:00 p.m. ET | Live Stats



Saint Louis (3-0) and Miami (1-0) will play at SportPort International in Saint Louis, Mo. for a pair of non-conference games Thursday and Friday.



The Billikens have yet to concede a goal in their first three games, while tallying 12. They have started the season 3-0, for the first time since 1990, and have posted three-straight shutouts since 1991. Saint Louis is coming off a double win weekend over Bellarmine. Demi Sahuleka was named Atlantic-10 Player of the Week honors for tallying five goals and one assist in the Billikens opening week of the season. Kendyl Underwood was named Atlantic-10 Defensive Player of the Week and Play Safe Turf & Track/NFHCA Division I Defensive Player of the Week following three consecutive shutouts, tallying six saves while facing ten shots.



The Redhawks started the season on Tuesday with a win over Ball State. Miami scored first in the 10th minute and Ball State responded in the 25th. The match went scoreless through the third period, before the Redhawks found the back of the goal in the final minute of play. The Mid-American Conference field hockey coaches selected Miami to repeat as the 2021 regular season champion



In their 8-game history, Miami has won all matches.



Friday, March 5, 2021



DI: Rutgers vs. Iowa | 11:30 a.m. ET | BTN+($)



Continuing the second weekend of B1G at The Beach action in Virginia Beach, Va., Rutgers (2-0, 2-0 Big Ten) and Iowa (2-0, 2-0 Big Ten) will meet in the first game of four for a battle of the unbeaten.



Rutgers is coming off a two win weekend, where they defeated Indiana, 3-0, and Ohio State, 2-1 in overtime. The opening game against Indiana, which marked the first time they played in 477 days, saw the Scarlet Knights had three different goal scorers convert. Against Ohio State, Rutgers scored in the 3rd minute off a penalty corner, which was the only goal in the first half. The Buckeyes tied the game in the 40th minute, but it was the Scarlet Knights who converted in overtime for the game winner.



Iowa won both their games last weekend by a score of 1-0. Against Indiana, the Hawkeyes produced 8 of their 17 shots on goal, while the defense held the Hoosiers without a shot the entire game. Their game against Penn State was a battle, as both teams held one another without a shot during the first quarter. The final shots fell in favor of Iowa, 6-5, who scored the lone and game winner goal in the fourth period.



These teams last played in October 2019, where the Hawkeyes came out on top 2-1.



DI: North Carolina vs. Louisville | 1:00 p.m. ET | ACCNX



A rematch you won't want to miss! North Carolina (10-1, 4-1 ACC) will host Louisville (8-2, 7-1 ACC) for a rematch of the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Final played in November 2020.



Louisville ended the Tar Heels' 47-game win streak in October with a 3-1 win. North Carolina came back to defeat the Cardinals, 4-2, in the ACC Championship.



In their all time history of playing they have met 14 times, with North Carolina winning nine of the meetings.



DI: Northwestern vs. Penn State | 1:15 p.m. ET | BTN+($)



The second B1G at The Beach game will feature Northwestern (2-0, 2-0 Big Ten) against Penn State (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten) in Virginia Beach, Va.



The 'Cats are coming off a two win weekend. In the first game against Michigan State, Northwestern trailed after the first quarter but came back to score once in each remaining frames for a 3-1 win. In the second match, Maryland took an early lead in the 6th minute but the 'Cats dominated the second half, producing six more shots and scoring on two. The wins mark the first time since 2011 that Northwestern opens the season 2-0.



After having their first game against Michigan postponed, Penn State was unable to capitalize in a close season opener against Iowa. With stats close at Iowa leading shots, 6-5, and Penn State leading penalty corners at, 4-3, it was a fourth quarter Hawkeye goal that made the 0-1 difference.



The last time these teams played was in October 2019 which finished in a thrilling fashion with Penn State winning 3-2 in double overtime.



DI: Quinnipiac vs. Providence | 2:00 p.m. ET | Quinnipiac All-Access



Quinnipiac will host BIG EAST opponent Providence (0-1, 0-1 BIG EAST) in Hamden, Conn. for their season opener.



This game will be Quinnipiac's season opener. The Bobcats went 5-1013 in 2019, going 2-5 in the BIG EAST.



Providence opened the season last weekend against Connecticut, the BIG EAST preseason favorite. Scoreless throughout the first quarter, the Huskies broke through once in both the second and third frames and twice in the fourth.



Quinnipiac and Providence last played October 2019, that was decided in double overtime with Providence claiming the 3-2 victory.



DI: Virginia vs. Duke | 3:00 p.m. ET | ACCNX



Virginia (4-7, 2-3 ACC) and Duke (2-7, 1-4 ACC) will restart the 2020v2 season with an Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) match-up in Charlottesville, Va.



The Cavaliers went 4-7 in the fall, before dropping their game against Louisville in the ACC Semifinals.



The Blue Devils were 2-7, falling to Syracuse in the ACC Quarterfinals.



The last time these teams played, Duke won 2-0, scoring goals in the first two quarters.



DI: Wagner vs. Hofstra | 3:00 p.m. ET | Live Stats



Wagner will welcome in-state Hofstra (0-3) to Staten Island, N.Y. for an out-of-conference game.



This game will be Wagner's season opener. The Seahawks went 2-11 in 2019, and 1-5 in the Northeast Conference (NEC).



Hofstra has three games under their belts, losing all three contests to Temple, Connecticut and Monmouth. The Pride's most recent game saw them score first in the second quarter before Monmouth responded twice in the third for a close 2-1 loss.



Wagner and Hofstra have a history of opening the season again one another, and in 2019, the Seahawks won 3-0.



DI: Northeastern vs. Massachusetts | 3:00 p.m. ET | Howlin' Huskies Production



After having their first two games of the 2020v2 season canceled, Northeastern will welcome Massachusetts (0-1) to Dedham, Mass.



The Huskies were supposed to play Connecticut and Maine last weekend but both games were canceled. Northeastern went 11-8 in 2019, and split their Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) record at 3-3.



Massachusetts season opener last weekend saw them fall 1-3 to New Hampshire. The Minutewomen held an early advantage before New Hampshire rallied to produce three goals for the win.



The last time these teams played was in 2018, where Massachusetts won the high scoring contests in double overtime, 5-4.



DI: Maryland vs. Ohio State | 3:00 p.m. ET | BTN+($)



The third B1G at The Beach game will be between Maryland (1-1, 1-1 Big Ten) and Ohio State (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten) in Virginia Beach, Va.



Maryland is coming off a split result weekend where they opened the season defeating Michigan State, 2-1, then fell to Northwestern, 1-2. Two goals in the second period was all the Terrapins needed to shutout Michigan State last Friday. After holding a single goal lead about Northwestern, the 'Cats rallied to produce two goals in the third frame, as Maryland suffers the loss.



Ohio State has played one game on the season, after their opener against Michigan was postponed. Sixty minutes were not enough to decide their game against Rutgers, as an overtime period was needed. The Scarlet Knights struck first in the third minute, before Ohio State responded in the 40th minute to force the overtime.



Maryland and Ohio State last played in October 2019, with the Terrapins taking the 6-3 win.



DI: Drexel vs. La Salle | 3:30 p.m. ET | DragonsTV



Both Drexel and La Salle will open the season at Buckley Field in Philadelphia, Pa.



The Dragons original season opener against Saint Joseph's last weekend was postponed. They went 4-14 overall and 2-4 in Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) play in 2019. The Explorers were 7-11 and 3-5 in the Atlantic-10.



These teams have only played each other three times since 2006, with Drexel claiming all wins.



DI: Michigan vs. Indiana | 4:00 p.m. ET | BTN+($)



Michigan will host Indiana (0-2, 0-2 Big Ten) in Ann Arbor, Mich. for their Big Ten season opener.



The Wolverines have claimed two of the last three Big Ten regular-season titles and seek their 11th in program history. They went 13-7 last season and 5-3 in the Big Ten, before falling to Louisville in overtime in the NCAA First Round.



The Hoosiers are 0-2 on the season after falling to Rutgers, 3-0, and Iowa, 1-0, in last weekend's games at the B1G at The Beach event in Virginia Beach, Va.



Michigan boosts an 18-8 advantage in the all-time series against Indiana and has won nine of the last 10 meetings, including a 5-0 decision last season.



DIII: Washington & Lee vs. Eastern Mennonite | 7:00 p.m. ET | Washington & Lee All-Access



Washington and Lee and Eastern Mennonite open the season against one another in Lexington, Va. for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) match-up.



The Generals went 10-8 overall and 6-2 in the ODAC last year. They fell in the ODAC Semifinals to Shenandoah, 1-2. The Royals were 5-13 and 1-7 in the ODAC, and had their season finish against that same Shenandoah team.



In their last ten meetings, Washington and Lee has won seven, including the 2019 win of 5-0.



DIII: Lynchburg vs. Shenandoah | 7:00 p.m. ET | YouTube



Both Lynchburg and Shenandoah will open their seasons in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) meeting in Lynchburg, Va.



The Hornets went 20-4 and 8-0 in the ODAC in 2019. They fell in the NCAA Quarterfinals to Salisbury ending their season.



DIII: Bridgewater vs. Sweet Briar | 7:00 p.m. ET | Team 1 Sports



Bridgewater and Sweet Briar open up their seasons in another ODAC matchup with the Eagles as hosts. The Vixens posted a 6-7 record in 2019 while the Eagles went 5-14.



Historically, Bridgewater and Sweet Briar last met in 2016 where the Eagles claimed a 13-0 victory.



Saturday, March 6, 2021



DIII:Drew at Catholic | Postponed



DI: Boston College at Wake Forest | 2:00 p.m. ET | ACCNX



Boston College and Wake Forest will meet in a spring ACC matchup in Winston Salem, N.C.



Saturday's matchup will be the first for Wake Forest since competing in the ACC Championship in November, where they fell to Virginia, 1-2.



The Eagles meanwhile are coming off a 5-3 victory over Maine in the team's spring opener. Boston College got on the board early and never looked back as the team found the goal in each quarter and ultimately outshot the Black Bears 19-12 and led 6-5 in penalty corners.



These two teams previously met in the fall where Wake Forest claimed a 6-2 win on the road.



DI: Old Dominion at Liberty | 2:00 p.m. ET | ESPN+($)



First place is on the line this weekend as Old Dominion (4-1, 4-0 BIG EAST) travel to Lynchburg, Va. to face Liberty (5-0, 4-0 BIG EAST) in a pair of must-watch conference tilts.



Both teams head into Saturday's game coming off back-to-back conference wins. Led by Play Safe Turf & Track/NFHCA Division I Offensive Player of the Week and BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week Marlon de Bruijne, the Monarchs posted 4-0 and 7-1 victories over visiting Villanova last weekend.



The Lady Flames meanwhile were on the road for two games against Temple, winning 2-0 in both contests. In the latter matchup, Liberty wasted no time getting on the board after drawing their first penalty corner just over three minutes in. The score remained the same over the next 55 minutes until Liberty struck again with less than 90 seconds to play on a breakaway opportunity.



These two teams previously met in the 2019 season where ODU tallied a 3-1 win in the BIG EAST Semifinals. That win pushed the historical record between these two teams to 4-4 dating back to 2014.



DI: Longwood at Davidson | 4:00 p.m. ET | ESPN+($)



Longwood will hit the road for the team's first game of the 2020v2 season against Davidson (1-1).



Saturday's game will mark the Wildcats' third-straight home game having previously hosted Liberty and Appalachian State. In the latter matchup, Davidson struck three times in less than 11 minutes of the second quarter en-route to a 4-2 win. It was also the most goals the Wildcats recorded in one game since 2018.



This matchup historically favors the Lancers, who currently boast a 16-8 record against the Wildcats dating back to 2004.



DI: Temple at Villanova | 5:00 p.m. ET | Live Stats



Temple (1-4, 0-4 BIG EAST) and Villanova (0-4, 0-4 BIG EAST) will play in a home-and-home conference series this weekend, with Villanova playing host to start.



Both teams come in looking to shake off their losing streaks.The Owls fell 0-2 last weekend in a back-to-back series against Liberty. In the first game, Temple had two good looks in the first quarter on two penalty corners, but couldn't convert. The Owls fired a season-high 15 shots on goal but could not find the back of the net. Their second matchup against the Lady Flames saw the team go down early in the first quarter, and despite two chances to tie in the second frame, could not capitalize as they held Liberty to a season-low two goals for the second-straight time.



Villanova meanwhile is looking to bounce back after being outscored 1-11 across two games versus Old Dominion last weekend. In their first matchup, the Wildcats' defense was on full display as they faced 23 shots by the Monarchs in a 1-4 loss. In game two, Villanova posted nine shots on goal but could not find the back of the net in a shutout loss.



DII: Saint Mary's MD at Frostburg | 4:00 p.m. ET | Live Stats



Sunday, March 7, 2021



DI: Villanova at Temple | 12:00 p.m. ET | Live Stats



DI: Maryland vs. Northwestern (Virginia Beach, Va.) | 10:30 a.m. ET | BTN+($)



Maryland is coming off a split result weekend where they opened the season defeating Michigan State, 2-1, then fell to Northwestern, 1-2. Two goals in the second period was all the Terrapins needed to shutout Michigan State last Friday. After holding a single goal lead about Northwestern, the 'Cats rallied to produce two goals in the third frame, as Maryland suffers the loss.



The 'Cats are coming off a two win weekend. In the first game against Michigan State, Northwestern trailed after the first quarter but came back to score once in each remaining frames for a 3-1 win. In the second match, Maryland took an early lead in the 6th minute but the 'Cats dominated the second half, producing six more shots and scoring on two. The wins mark the first time since 2011 that Northwestern opens the season 2-0.



DI: Iowa vs. Penn State (Virginia Beach, Va.) | 12:45 p.m. ET | BTN+($)



Iowa won both their games last weekend by a score of 1-0. Against Indiana, the Hawkeyes produced 8 of their 17 shots on goal, while the defense held the Hoosiers without a shot the entire game. Their game against Penn State was a battle, as both teams held one another without a shot during the first quarter. The final shots fell in favor of Iowa, 6-5, who scored the lone and game winner goal in the fourth period.



After having their first game against Michigan postponed, Penn State was unable to capitalize in a close season opener against Iowa. With stats close at Iowa leading shots, 6-5, and Penn State leading penalty corners at, 4-3, it was a fourth quarter Hawkeye goal that made the 0-1 difference.



Penn State currently holds the historical edge against Iowa with a 13-12 record dating back to 2001.



DI: Colgate at Bucknell | 12:00 p.m. ET | Live Stats



A Patriot League matchup for both teams to begin 2020v2 season.



Colgate closed out the 2019 season with a 1-0 win against Bryant, finishing with a 3-14 overall record and 0-6 in the Patriot League. Bucknell finished 9-9 overall and 4-2 in conference play in their past season. They look to get started this season following a heartbreaking 0-1 loss to Lafayette in the Patriot League Semifinals.



Colgate and Bucknell last met in October 2019 where the Bison pulled away in a 6-1 win.



DI: Old Dominion at Liberty | 1:00 p.m. ET | ESPN+($)



DI: Sacred Heart at Hofstra | 1:00 p.m. ET | Stretch Live



Hofstra will have four games under their belts coming in to this matchup, while it will be Sacred Heart's first of the 2020v2 season.



Sacred Heart concluded its 2019 season with a 1-2 loss in the Northeast Conference semifinals to top-seeded Fairfield having won their previous nine matchups.



DI: Boston at Holy Cross | 1:00 p.m. ET



Patriot League play continues Sunday with both Boston and Holy Cross ready to begin their 2020v2 season campaigns.



In 2019, the Terriers and Crusaders posted records of 6-12 (2-4 Patriot League). In their previous matchup, Boston won a 5-4 thriller which saw the game winner in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Boston holds a 22-2-1 record historically versus Holy Cross.



DI: Louisville at Ball State | 2:00 p.m. ET



With one game each under their belts in the 2020v2 season coming in to Sunday, Louisville and Ball State will meet Sunday in Muncie, In.



Ball State and Louisville last played in October 2018 at the Briner Sports Complex, resulting in a 5-1 win for Louisville.



Louisville leads the all-time series 16-11 and has won the last six over Ball State. BSU last defeated Louisville by a 2-1 decision Sept. 24, 2004 in Muncie.



DI: American at Leigh | 2:00 p.m. ET | ESPN+($)



Another can't-miss Patriot League matchup, American and Lehigh will begin their regular seasons in Bethlehem, Pa.



American finished with a 13-6 (6-0 Patriot League) record in 2019 which was topped off with a 3-2 win over Lafayette for the Patriot League Title. moving on to the Division I NCAA Tournament, the Eagles fell in a late heartbreaker to Fairfield in the opening round. For Lehigh, a 7-11 (2-4 Patriot League) season concluded with a storybook 2-1 overtime win on Senior Day over Boston University.



Historically, American has won all 20 matchups against Lehigh coming into Sunday. They last played each other in October 2019, where the Eagles won 4-1 over the Hawks.



DI: Connecticut at Providence | 2:00 p.m. ET



Connecticut (2-0, 1-0 BIG EAST) and Providence are set to meet in the second matchup between the two teams in as many weekends. This game is also the second of four between the two programs this spring.



The Huskies hosted the Friars last Sunday in Stoors, Conn. where they claimed a 4-0 victory. Providence held off Connecticut's offense in the first quarter turning away four shots on goal and weathered three-consecutive penalty corner opportunities to keep the game scoreless. The Huskies broke the 0-0 deadlock when Providence gained possession and got the ball into the attacking circle with under 15-seconds to play in the half, but mishandled the ball, allowing Connecticut to take a 1-0 lead into the break. They added another goal in the third before adding two more in the fourth.



Connecticut held a 21-1 advantage in shots and a 10-0 advantage in penalty corners.



DI: Vermont at Massachusetts | 2:00 p.m. ET



Vermont will begin their 2020v2 season on the road in Amherst, Mass.



Massachusetts season opener last weekend saw them fall 1-3 to New Hampshire. The Minutewomen held an early advantage before New Hampshire rallied to produce three goals for the win.



DI: Indiana at Michigan State | 3:00 p.m. ET | BTN+($)



In their second game of the weekend, the Hoosiers will travel to Ralph Young field to face Michigan State (0-2, 0-0 Big Ten).



The Spartans come in following a 1-3 loss to Northwestern in Virginia Beach, Va. Michigan State took a 1-0 lead after the first quarter, but could not hang on as Northwestern scored twice in the second half. The Spartans were outshot 14-4 and were edged 7-1 in penalty corners.



Michigan State holds a 22-5 historical record versus Indiana, but the Hoosiers last claimed victory in September 2019.



DI: Ohio State vs. Rutgers (Virginia Beach, Va.) | 3:00 p.m. ET



DI: California at UC Davis | 4:00 p.m. ET | AE TV



An America East conference matchup on the West Coast, UC Davis will host California in Davis, Calf. for the first of two matchups in the between the teams in the coming days.



The Aggies finished 8-9 (1-3 America East) in 2019, the program's best win-loss percentage to date, which concluded with a 0-5 loss to Stanford in the America East Tournament. The Golden Bears ended their 2019 campaign at 8-11 (1-3 America East) and a trip to the America East Semifinals against Monmouth.



The two teams met twice last season, splitting the series 1-1.



DI: Bryant at Northeastern | 7:00 p.m. ET | Stretch Live



DIII: Randolph-Macon at Roanoke | 4:00 p.m. ET | Watch Here



This ODAC matchup will be the first for both programs in the 2020v2 season.



Randolph-Macon finished their 2019 season at 10-9 (5-3 ODAC) while Roanoke ended at 12-8 (4-4 ODAC). The Yellow Jackets are looking to avenge last season's 2-3 ODAC quarterfinals loss to the Maroons.



Tuesday, March 9, 2021



DI: UAlbany at Fairfield | 7:00 p.m. ET | Facebook Live



This non-conference matchup will be the first of spring competition for both UAlbany and Fairfield.



Last season, the Great Danes finished 11-8 (2-3 America East) while the Stags registered 19-3 (6-0 NEC).



These two teams last met in 2017, where UAlbany won 8-2 and is 8-0 all time versus Fairfield.



DII: Newberry at Coker | Postponed



DII: Belmont Abbey vs. Limestone | 1:00 p.m. ET | Live Stats



An exciting South Atlantic Conference (SAC) matchup will see Belmont Abbey (2-1, 2-1 SAC) and Limestone (2-0, 2-0 SAC) square off in Gaffney, S.C.



Last game against Converse, Limestone scored the go-ahead goal with one second remaining in the first half, and the defense did the rest by limiting the Valkyries to just five shot attempts, including only one shot on goal, in a 2-0 decision at Saints Field.



The Crusaders come in to Tuesday following a 1-4 loss to Newberry, After a scoreless first quarter, Newberry struck for two in the second, including one just 56 seconds before halftime.



The Wolves increased the lead to 3-0 with just over 10 minutes remaining before Belmont Abbey got on the board.



These two teams have met seven times since 2016, with Limestone winning each one, with the most recent being a 3-0 final in 2019.



DII: Converse at Queens | 4:00 p.m. ET | Stretch Live



In another SAC tilt, and with both sides seeking their first win of the 2020v2 season, Converse (0-2, 0-0 SAC) will travel to Charlotte, N.C. to face Queens (0-1, 0-1 SAC) in a South Atlantic Conference (SAC) matchup.



The Royals opened up their 2020v2 season on Feb. 19 when they hosted Belmont Abbey in a 2-4 loss. Queens was able to pull within one when a foul inside the shooting circle awarded the home team a penalty stroke. However, the Crusaders were able to score once more in the 55th minute sneaking a deflected ball into the goal and putting them ahead by two, 4-2, for the remainder of play.



The Royals edged the Crusaders in shots, 13-12, as both teams put seven shots on goal. Additionally, the Royals totaled 12 penalty corners to Belmont Abbey's six.



Converse is currently 0-2 after losses to Newberry and Limestone, while their match against Coker on Feb. 26 was canceled. Last game against Limestone saw both teams deny each other any scoring opportunities in the first quarter. Both sides had a penalty corner but were unable to capitalize on them. In the second, the Saints pulled ahead with a goal near halftime. They added a rebound goal to double their lead in the third.



Queens holds a 5-1 all-time records against the Valkyries and have won the past four matchups.



Wednesday, March 10, 2021



DI: Monmouth at Drexel | 4:30 p.m. ET



Monmouth (1-0) looks to add another early season win when they travel to Philadelphia to face Drexel.



After falling behind 1-0, Monmouth scored two unanswered goals to defeat Hofstra last weekend.



The Dragons original season opener against Saint Joseph's last weekend was postponed. They went 4-14 overall and 2-4 in Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) play in 2019. The Explorers were 7-11 and 3-5 in the Atlantic-10.



