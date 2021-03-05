By Jugjet Singh





Shello Silverius (right), who tested positive for Covid-19, is now cleared to play. - NSTP/File pic



One player cleared to play, and two more to go. That's the encouraging news for the Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) on their three Covid-19 positive players yesterday.





Shello Silverius returned a negative after he was tested by the Ministry of Health (MoH) following his 10-day quarantine.



The other two, Faizal Saari and Khalid Hamirin, will be tested again by MoH when their quarantine period is over today.



"It's good news for THT as Shello has ended his quarantine and tested negative. Now we need to wait for results for our other two players.



"The letters from MoH will be submitted to the MHC (Malaysian Hockey Confederation) so that they will be allowed to play in the MHL (Malaysia Hockey League)," said THT coach K. Rajan yesterdaty.



THT are looking to win at least one title this season, but to do that, they will have to deny treble holders Universiti Kuala Lumpur.



Initially all three THT players were sent to the MAEPS Covid-19 quarantine centre in Serdang. However, the Terengganu outfit managed to take the trio out and they were housed in a homestay in Kuala Lumpur instead.



"MAEPS is very crowded and the THT management decided to put the three in a homestay to better monitor them and provide them with the food that they need to keep their diet.



"The three players also kept themselves active by doing simple exercises during the 10-day duration," said Rajan.



Shello, Faizal and Khalid did not show any Covid-19 symptoms.



"These boys are very fit and there were no outward Covis-19 symptoms. So, they did not 'suffer' too much and are as good as the day they went into quarantine," said Rajan.



The MHC had said that all THT need to do is show them letters from MoH stating that their three players are no longer positive, and they will be allowed to play in the MHL.



All the 14 MHL teams, eight men's and six women's, will undergo another mandatory Covid-19 test before checking into a bio-secure sports bubble venue at a hotel in Bangsar on March 10.



The men's MHL starts on March 11, followed by the women's event four days later, with both tournaments set to end on April 3.



The men's league will have Universiti Kuala Lumpur, THT, Tenaga Nasional, TNB Thunderbolts, Maybank, Universiti Teknologi Mara, Sabah and Nurinsafi.



The women's league comprises PKS UniTen, Police Blue Warriors, Mutiara Impian, Sabah, Young Tigress and UniKL Ladies.



New Straits Times