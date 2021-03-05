

Ollie Willars, Alan Forsyth and Zach Wallace will play in Holland for 2021/22 season PIC: HGC



English domestic hockey will lose one of its most potent forwards in recent years after Surbiton ace Alan Forsyth was announced as an HGC player next season.





The Hague club secured the signings of three GB players on Thursday after Scottish international Forsyth, Surbiton team-mate Zach Wallace and Beeston’s Ollie Willars were announced as men’s players for the 2021/22 Hoofdklasse.



HGC coach Paul van Ass said: “These three players have been on our wish list for some time. I see in them a welcome reinforcement in every line. It ensures that I have a broader and less vulnerable selection.”



Since 2016, Forsyth, who has spent eight seasons with Surbiton, has netted 101 goals for Surbiton and finished top scorer in four of the past five seasons.



It is not known at this stage whether Forsyth and co will play any more domestic hockey should the season be completed, which is English hockey’s intention for its flagship leagues.



The exodus of top talent from the English domestic leagues continued last month when Phil Roper signed for Oranje-Rood on a two-year deal.



He said: “I’ve always wanted to go and play in the best league in the world. The challenge to play against some of the best players week in and week out is hugely exciting to me.”



In December, it was announced that GB women’s star Lily Owsley will play for Dutch club hdm next season following the rejigged Tokyo Olympics.



It is customary for a raft of GB players on the central programme to play abroad following the four-year Olympic cycle.

