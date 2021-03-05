



The transfer carousel has kicked off in earnest with HGC signing three Great Britain internationals while Loïc van Doren will return to KHC Dragons next season.





For HGC, they have landed the prize signing of GB striker Alan Forsyth from Surbiton in England to add to the firepower for the 2021/22 season.



The 28-year-old has netted 102 goals in 182 international matches – between Scotland and GB – while his 160 goals for Surbiton have seen him be the top scorer in the English league for four of the last five seasons.



He will be joined by 21-year-old Zak Wallace, a 2019 nominee for the FIH Rising Star award and fellow Surbiton player. Ollie Willars, meanwhile, makes the move from Beeston.



They will link up with Seve van Ass who has agreed a three year extension to his contract with the club while Steijn van Heijningen has lengthened his stay by for two years.



Belgian number two goalie Van Doren, meanwhile, will return to Dragons after three seasons with Den Bosch, going back to the club where he won three national titles. With Den Bosch, he helped them earn an EHL place for the first time with a spot at next October’s EHL event.



Euro Hockey League media release