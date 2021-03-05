Indian eves have lost all four matches on their German trip



By Samrat Chakraborty







The Indian Women's hockey team suffered a 2-1 defeat against Germany in the fourth match of their Germany tour in Dusseldorf on Wednesday.





Germany scored the first two goals through Naomi Hyen (30') and Charlotte Stapenhorst (37'). Meanwhile, in the fourth quarter, India pulled back a consolation goal through Lalresiami (51').



After going down in the first three matches, the Indian eves looked determined to put up a fight and churn out a positive result in the last match of the trip. In the first 10 minutes, it was end-to-end action as both sides attacked right from the word go.



India gave away two penalty corners, but the opposition could not make the most of the opportunity and the danger was averted courtesy of some gritty defending.



However, within minutes, Rani Rampal and co. earned a penalty corner at the other end but their effort was not sharp enough to trouble the German defence.



The second quarter started on an even keel as both sides looked to break the deadlock. Once again, it was high octane attacking hockey from two sides at times.



The Indian forwards got sight of the goal on a couple of occasions but could not find the back of the net. On the other hand, just at the stroke of half-time Germany broke through with Heyn scoring the opening goal of the match.



German dominance continued in the third quarter and they earned a penalty corner within a couple of minutes of resumption after the half-time break. But Indian defenders stood tall and parried the ball away to safety.



However, in the 37th minute, Stapenhorst broke Indian resistance for the second time in the match and got an insurance goal for her team.



Looking to overturn a two-goal deficit, the Indian team threw caution to the wind and started raiding Germany's defence with intent and purpose. They kept hovering around the attacking circle and were testing the keeper in every possible opportunity.



They were rewarded for their efforts when Lalresiami halved the deficit, and in the process scored the first goal for her team of the trip. They continued their search for the second goal but were unsuccessful in their attempts. India ended the trip with a fight but remained winless.



