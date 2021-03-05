



Germany’s women made it four wins in succession in their test series against world number nine India this week with Naomi Heyn and Charlotte Stapenhorst on the mark in Thursday’s 2-1 success.





It followed 5-0, 1-0 and 2-0 successes, putting them in good shape ahead of their Pro League games against the Netherlands on Saturday and Sunday in Amstelveen.



German coach Xavier Reckinger said of the fourth win: “We have made good development steps, but we are not yet where we need to be. In the four games against India, we spotted a number of issues that we have to and will work on in the coming months.



“I’m sure Holland will ask us a few more questions over the weekend that we will have to digest. We must certainly do our best there in order to survive.”



Over the course of the series, Germany featured EHL-bound Club an der Alster players Lisa Altenburg, Hannah Galbać, Kira Horn, Victoria Huse and Anne Schröder.



Heyn put them in front in the 26th minute before Stapenhorst extended the advantage in the second half from a corner variation.



There were chances to extend the lead but India fought back in the closing 10 minutes and got one back via youngster Lalremsiani and they went close to equalising but for two good interventions from Nathalie Kubalski.



For the Pro League games, Germany are sitting back in seventh place but have six games in hand over many of their rivals having only played two games to date. They meet the Netherlands, a challenge Stapenhorst is looking forward to.



“The Netherlands are a team that defends really well and then counters quickly, so our chief aim will be to make sure we are marking their attacking players really well.



“We may only get two or three chances. It will be so good to get into the tempo and play the high level again.”



