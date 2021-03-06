



The Euro Hockey League (EHL) and the European Hockey Federation (EHF) have confirmed the match schedule for the ABN AMRO EHL FINAL4 which will take place from April 3-5, 2021 at the Wagener Stadium in the Netherlands.





It follows clearance from the Dutch government to run our Easter festival in accordance with local guidelines due to the ongoing pandemic situation.



It means, after 18 months of frustration, the world’s best club hockey will return to action in a unique and safe manner, an exciting proposition to emerge from the most difficult circumstances.



The event begins on Saturday, April 3 when Spanish champs Club de Campo meet German number one side Club an der Alster in an historic first ever EHL Women’s match-up at 11.30h.



It is part of the EHL’s move to become #EquallyAmazing with the world’s best club competition showcasing the Men’s and Women’s tournaments on an equal basis.



Next on the turf sees the Dutch battle royale between host club AH&BC Amsterdam and HC ‘s Hertogenbosch at 14.00h. The pair are at the forefront of the Hoofdklasse at the moment while their last European showdown came in 2019 when Amsterdam edged a tense 1-0 FINAL4 encounter en route to ultimate glory.



At 16.15h on April 3, the men’s competition begins with Dutch pace-setters HC Bloemendaal meeting Belgium’s Royal Léopold for the first time in the EHL.



The second Men’s FINAL4 battle pits Germany’s HTC Uhlenhorst Mülheim against Spain’s Atlètic Terrassa at 18.45h. Uhlenhorst won their only previous EHL meeting 4-2 back in 2011 but their history goes back even further, meeting in the 1992 European Cup final as well as in Atlèti’s run to the 1998 Cup title.



Sunday, April 4 will see the BRONZE MATCHES take place with the Women’s contest on at 13.30h and the Men at 16.00h.



Monday, April 5 is GRAND FINAL day – the men’s decider is first up at 13.30h before the women’s contest gets underway at 16.00h, where a first EHL Women’s winner will be determined.



The tournament will be played on a strictly “behind closed doors” basis. All games will be available for broadcast worldwide. We will announce further details of where you can watch the EHL FINAL4 in your region in due course.



**To read more about the ABN AMRO FINAL4, click here



EHL 2020-2021 Match schedule EHL Men and Women FINAL4



April 3-5, 2021 (Wagener Stadium, AH&BC Amsterdam, Netherlands)



Saturday 3 April 2021



M1 11.30h WOMEN’S FINAL4: Club de Campo de Madrid – Der Club an der Alster

M2 14.00h WOMEN’S FINAL4: AH&BC Amsterdam – HC ‘s-Hertogenbosch

M3 16.15h MEN’S FINAL4: HC Bloemendaal – Royal Leopold Club

M4 18.45h MEN’S FINAL4: HTC Uhlenhorst Mülheim – Atletic Terrassa HC



Sunday 4 April 2021



M5 13.30h WOMEN’S BRONZE MATCH: Loser M2 – Loser M1

M6 16.00h MEN’S BRONZE MATCH: Loser M4 – Loser M3



Monday 5 April 2021



M7 13.30h MEN’S GRAND FINAL Winner M4 – Winner M3



*prizegiving ceremony directly following the Men’s Final



M8 16.00h WOMEN’S GRAND FINAL: Winner M2 – Winner M1



*prizegiving ceremony directly following the Women’s Final



Euro Hockey League media release