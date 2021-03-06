Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2020 FIH Pro League (Men) - 6 March

Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 10:00 | Hits: 19
Times GMT+1

6 Mar 2021 16:30     NED v GER (RR)
7 Mar 2021 16:30     NED v GER (RR)

Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

Pool Standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsSO WinDrawsSO LossLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Belgium 13 9 2 0 1 1 40 22 18 32
2 Netherlands 9 4 2 0 2 1 25 22 3 18
3 Australia 8 3 1 0 3 1 27 20 7 14
4 India 6 2 2 0 0 2 17 15 2 10
5 Argentina 8 2 1 0 2 3 22 24 -2 10
6 New Zealand 8 2 1 0 0 5 15 25 -10 8
7 Spain 10 2 0 0 1 7 21 32 -11 7
8 Germany 4 1 2 0 0 1 9 10 -1 7
9 Great Britain 8 1 0 0 2 5 13 19 -6 5

FIH Match Centre

