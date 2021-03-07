

Hannah Martin will play on the continent after Tokyo Games PIC: Worldsportpics



The GB international exodus to the continent after the Tokyo Olympics has continued apace with further big name signings.





Hannah Martin will leave Surbiton after five seasons to play for THC Hurley next season in the Dutch Hoofdklasse.



Meanwhile, fellow Surbiton player Brendan Creed was announced as a Royal Beerschot player ahead of the Belgium leagues for the 2021/22 season.



Creed will be joined for the season by GB and Hampstead & Westminster’s Jacob Draper.



Martin said: “I’m looking forward to a new challenge at Hurley in the Hoofdklasse for next season but will certainly miss SHC, the people and the atmosphere!







“Brett [Garrard] has been instrumental in my development as a player, as have my incredibly talented teammates who I have loved playing with week in week out. I want to wish the girls the best of luck for next season.”



Garrard said that Martin had become a “truly outstanding player” at Sugden Road since joining in 2016.



“We very much hope she returns to us having enjoyed the challenge and experience of playing in the best league in the world,” he added.



Creed and Draper are currrently with the GB men’s squad on the continent where they are playing four uncapped matches against Belgium and India.

