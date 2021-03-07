

England at 2018 men's World Cup



Surbiton men’s coach Mark Pearn believes that Zach Wallace will be one of the leading players in the Hoofdklasse next season after joining HGC.





The men’s domestic champions lost Wallace and Alan Forsyth to the Dutch side following the Tokyo Olympics.



The highly-rated Wallace, 21, made his GB debut as a 19-year-old two years ago and has been an ever-present in Danny Kerry’s squad alongside his Surbiton commitments.



Pearn said: “I simply enjoy watching him play and I know the guys will miss being on the pitch with him.



“I am looking forward to seeing him return to Surbiton even better for his experience at HGC and do not doubt that he will be one of the leading players in the Hoofdklasse next season.”





Scotland and Surbiton’s Alan Forsyth PIC: Tim Reder



Despite losing such talent, Pearn remained upbeat as he also lavished praise on Forsyth following his move after eight seasons at Sugden Road.



He added: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work alongside Alan and Zach over the past five seasons.



“Alan’s goalscoring prowess is evident to anyone who has watched Surbiton in recent seasons but his sheer desire to win and relentless drive has equally been vital for us.”

SIGN UP for The Hockey Paper’s returning newsletter: Promotions, exclusives and our best coverage

The Hockey Paper