By Jugjet Singh





Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh. - Bernama file pic



THE Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) are ready to host their most difficult tournament in recent times.





MHC competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh said it's all systems go as everyone, including the umpires, are ready for the tournament.



"Undoubtedly, this will be the most difficult tournament for MHC due to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).



"The guidelines are even more rigid than the Razak Cup that we hosted last year.



"It's all systems go, and everyone understands their roles. They are willing to sacrifice many aspects to keep the virus out of the sports bubble — the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil and the Pullman Hotel (accommodation) in Bangsar," said Anil.



Teams in the men's MHL will undergo a PCR Covid-19 test tomorrow before entering the sports bubble two days later.



The women will undergo their tests on March 11, four days before their tournament.



"Terengganu Hockey Team's Shello Silverius, Faizal Saari and Khalid Hamirin have completed the mandatory 10-day quarantine and have been certified as Covid-19 free by the Health Ministry."



The men's MHL starts on Thursday, while the women's on March 15, and both end on April 3.



In the men's MHL, Tenaga Nasional will battle Universiti Kuala Lumpur for the Charity Shield on Friday.



Other teams in the men's MHL are TNB Thunderbolts, Maybank, Universiti Teknologi Mara, Sabah and Nurinsafi.



The women's league comprises PKS UniTen, Police Blue Warriors, Mutiara Impian, Sabah, Young Tigress and UniKL Ladies.



New Straits Times