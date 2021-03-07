S2H Team







India, so often the prey in last-gasp goal strikes, played the predators on Saturday in a friendly against Great Britain that ended 1-1.





Simranjeet’s strike in the 57th minute enabled his team split honours in Antwerp, Belgium, in the third match of their tour of Europe. The result sustained India’s unbeaten run on the tour after a victory (6-1) and a draw (1-1) at Krefeld, Germany, recently.



Great Britain’s Alan Forsyth scored in the second quarter to break the deadlock after India held the edge with ball possession at the outset that enabled them exert a hard press on Great Britain’s attack.



The Britons, however, forced the first penalty corner of the match in the 10th minute but goalkeeper PR Sreejesh brought off a splendid save. Chances fell at either end but the scoreboard stood blank at the end of the first quarter.



Britain stepped up a gear or two after the break, forced another penalty corner but found Krishan B Pathak, stepping in for Sreejesh, to be a tough customer – the youngster thwarting the British from drawing first blood with a spectacular save.



India, for their part, did the running as well but bereft of ideas in the circle and when a goal arrived it took place at the other side of the pitch when Forsyth scored with halftime approaching.



Great Britain endeavoured to consolidate their position in the game in the third quarter with two successive penalty corners but the Indian citadel stood firm.



India, the No. 4 ranked team, entered the rival circle twice more but the vital shot on target was lacking and further circle penetrations – three in number – also came to nothing as Great Britain’s defence held their lines.



India, though, were rewarded for persistence when, with three minutes left on the clock, Simranjeet struck to salvage a draw.



India will now play their fourth and final match of the European tour on Monday, 8th March 2021 at 1830 hrs IST.



Stick2Hockey.com