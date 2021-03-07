India, thus, remain unbeaten in their tour of Europe



By Samrat Chakraborty







The Indian hockey team extended their unbeaten run to three matches in their tour of Europe as they held Great Britain to a 1-1 draw in Antwerp, Belgium on Saturday.





Alan Forsyth broke the deadlock for Great Britain in the second quarter while Simrajeet Singh restored parity for India in the 57th minute.



India, fresh off a 6-1 win and a 1-1 draw against Germany, made a dominating start to the game and displayed a high-pressing style that stifled Britain's attack.



The first real chance for Great Britain came only in the 10th minute through a penalty corner but they were thwarted by Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. Both teams had several chances in the first quarter but could not convert them.





Indian hockey team are unbeaten on their current European tour (Courtesy: Hockey India/Twitter)



The second period saw Britain come out aggressively and create chances. Krishan B Pathak, who replaced Sreejesh in goal, was forced to make a crucial save off a penalty corner to keep the scores level. India themselves had chances to open the scoring but the British defence held firm.



But towards the end of the second half, Forsyth broke through the Indian defence to put Britain in the lead.



Riding on the confidence from that goal, the British started the third quarter well and earned back-to-back penalty corners but India managed to stave them off.



Graham Reid's men slowly gained a foothold into the game and started to stretch the British defence in the fourth quarter. And they got their just rewards when Simranjeet Singh rifled in the equaliser in the 57th minute, preserving their unbeaten record on this tour.



The next and final match of the tour will see India take on Great Britain again on March 8.



Olympic Channel