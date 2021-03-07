By Michael Houston





The Netherlands and Germany both won today in the FIH Hockey Pro League ©Getty Images



Germany and The Netherlands were both victorious in two head-to-head matches as part of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Pro League at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen in The Netherlands.





In the women's match, The Netherlands made a strong comeback to win 2-1.



Germany took the lead in the first period thanks to forward Lisa Altenburg, with the Germans holding that advantage at half time.



However, Dutch forward Frédérique Matla continued to show her fine form by scoring an equaliser in the 35th minute.



Momentum was back with the home side and they took the lead when defender Ireen van den Assem netted five minutes after Matla's leveller.



Germany would reply with a win in the men's match, defeating the hosts 4-2.



Jip Janssen gave The Netherlands the lead, but that was overhauled by half time, thanks to goals from Constantin Staib and Paul-Philipp Kaufman.



Germany further extended their lead in the second half with a goal from Marco Miltkau and a second from Staib, before Jereon Hertzberger scored a consolation in the final minutes.



Both teams are due to play each other again tomorrow, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the season.



Inside the Games