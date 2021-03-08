By Adam McCaffery





Syracuse (pictured here in 2019 against Virginia, took on St. Joseph's in its first spring game of 2021. Anya Wijeweer | Contributing Photographer



With 2:32 left in the fourth quarter as Charlotte de Vries drove in a shot off an SJ Quigley corner. With Syracuse up 2-1 against St. Joseph’s University, Chiara Gutsche poked her stick out, deflecting the drive into the goal.





Syracuse (6-4, 3-2 Atlantic Coast) defeated St. Joseph’s (0-1), in its spring season opener, 4-1. The matchup was St. Joseph’s first game since November 2019 after COVID-19 precautions forced the Hawks to cancel its 2020 fall season. Syracuse finished the fall season with a 5-4 record and warmed up to the unusual spring season with a scrimmage against the Hawks.



St. Joseph’s Emily Peter’s struck first with a goal 14 minutes into the game. Quigley responded for Syracuse with a goal to send the game into halftime tied, 1-1.



Four minutes into the third quarter, de Vries, found herself in a toss-up in the Hawk’s circle but managed to take control of the ball and find the back of the net. de Vries’ goal put Syracuse up 2-1.



St. Joseph’s attempted to claw their way back in the fourth quarter, but Syracuse pulled away. Gutsche converted on two corners in a row after the team failed to execute on their previous four securing Syracuse’s 4-1 score.



In her first career start, freshman Emily Streib recorded three saves after former starting goalie Syd Taylor opted out of the 2021 spring season. The Orange defense also held St. Joseph’s leading scorer, Jordan Olenginski, to just one shot.



The Orange return to the field for another non-conference road game against Towson on March 14.



