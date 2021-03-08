



PROVIDENCE – Sophomore standout Sophie Hamilton posted her second multi-goal effort this season to lead the Huskies in another dominant performance, as the University of Connecticut field hockey team defeated Providence, 3-0, on Sunday afternoon in the Renaissance City.





With the win, UConn remains perfect and improves to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in BIG EAST play. The Huskies' first conference win of the 2020-21 season came last Sunday against PC in Storrs. The Friars slip to 0-3, 0-3.



Claire Jandewerth got the soring started just 7:20 into the contest as the Huskies cashed in on a penalty corner opportunity. The goal was Jandewerth's second of the season as the Mannheim, Germany native also scored in last week's victory against the Friars. Jandewerth's goal came via assists from Claire van den Noort and Hamilton



Hamilton added some insurance moments later and the Huskies took a commanding 2-0 lead into intermission and tallied her second goal, and fifth point of the contest, after she took a feed deep in the circle from Jessica Dembrowski and flipped it past PC keeper Camryn Kelbaugh.



The Huskies out-shot the Friars 11-1, including 7-1 in shots on goal. UConn has now out-shot the opposition 55-4 on the season and 32-3 in shots on goal. Connecticut also created seven penalty corner opportunities on Sunday while allowing the Friars to generate just one attempt.



UConn goaltender Cheyenne Sprecher stopped the only shot she faced on the afternoon while Kelbaugh made four saves for the Friars.



The Huskies are back in action on Saturday, March 13 when the team travels to Philadelphia for a weekend series against Liberty. The two teams agreed to meet at a neutral site, relatively equidistant from both schools in an effort to mitigate cost and travel risks posed by the pandemic.



