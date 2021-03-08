Second period goal is the difference in tough loss to Iowa







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (1-2, 1-1 B1G) dropped a hard-fought game to Iowa (4-0, 3-0 B1G) this afternoon in a Big Ten contest. Head coach Char Morett-Curtiss' squad lost 1-0 to the Hawkeyes in a game played in Virginia Beach, Va. Being the second game between the two squads, the result counts overall for the teams but not in the Big Ten standings.





The teams traded possessions early in the opening period. Just over 10:00 into the first period, Iowa's offensive pressure forced Penn State into a foul in the circle and a penalty stroke ensued. Lion goalie Brie Barraco (Allentown, Pa.) stood firm in the cage, knocking the stroke to the side to keep the game scoreless as the cock moved below 5:00 in the period. Penn State's pushed back another Penn State effort before Bree Bednarski (Wyoming, Pa.) was able to take possession of the ball and move it down the sideline, into Iowa territory. The two teams battled evenly for the rest of the period and the game moved to the second tied 0-0.



The second period began with Penn State's defense, anchored by senior Madison Hutson (Gloucester Point, Va.), worked to push early Iowa pressure back. The Hawkeyes were able to keep the ball on the Nittany Lion side of the field but Penn State's defense was able to hold firm. Senior Abby Myers (Hartland, Wis.), worked the ball through the Iowa defense at the 12:30 mark and passed the ball to Bednarksi, who's shot went just wide of the cage. Iowa took the ball, however, and moved back to the Lion circle and forced a penalty corner with 10:04 on the clock. But Barraco and the Lion defense kept Iowa from scoring and the game stayed scoreless. Iowa's offensive pressure paid off, however, as the Hawkeyes forced a penalty corner with just under 5:00 left in the half. Iowa's Anthe Nijziel connected for a goal off the corner and Iowa led 1-0 at halftime.



Iowa outshot Penn State 10-1 in the first half and had three corners to none for the Lions. Barraco had four saves in the first half to keep Penn State close.



Penn State's offense, with Emma Spisak (Boiling Springs, Pa.) and Meghan Reese (Coopersburg, Pa.) controlling the ball, kept the ball on the Iowa side of the field to start the third period. Penn State's early pressure led to the team's first penalty corner with 8:35 on the clock but Iowa defended the effort and the Lions still trailed by one. Sophomore Jemma Punch (McDowall, Australia) gave the Nittany Lions possession with a nice steal with 3:50 left in the period but once again, Iowa was able to thwart the Lion offense. The Nittany Lions maintained possession late in the period and finished the third with the ball down on the Hawkeye side of the field, but Iowa maintained the 1-0 lead after third.



The Hawkeyes began the final period in control of the ball, keeping action on the Lion side off the field over the first five minutes. Freshman Kelsey Love (State College, Pa.) and the Lion defense were put to the test in the fourth as Iowa's offense pressed the Lion circle. The Nittany Lions regained possession at the 8:40 mark and looked to work the ball down to the Iowa side. The teams traded ball control over the next ten minutes and Iowa maintained its one-goal lead into the game's final minutes. Iowa picked up its first corner of the second half with 4:20 left to play, but Barraco kept the Penn State cage clean to keep the game close. The Nittany Lions set a fast pace over the next two three minutes. Sophia Gladieux (Boyertown, Pa.) worked the ball into the Iowa circle, hitting Bednarski with pass that almost led to a penalty corner. But the officials huddled and waved the corner off and Iowa escaped with a hard-fought 1-0 win.



The Nittany Lions had four shots in the contest to 13 for Iowa. The Hawkeyes also had a 4-1 edge in corners. Barraco finished the game with seven saves while Iowa's Grace McGuire had one.



"We just weren't sharp in the first half and it cost us," said Morett-Curtiss. "We were better in the second half but not enough to overcome some of our mistakes. Defensively, we make a good stop but don't have the composure to move the ball downfield. We will learn from these past two weekends and are really looking forward to coming home to play on our own field."



The Nittany Lions are now 1-2 overall, 1-1 B1G. Iowa improves to 4-0, 3-0 B1G. Penn State is scheduled to host Maryland on Friday, March 12, in a 3:00 p.m. contest at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex. The Lions and Terrapins will then play each other again on Sunday, March 14, at 12:00 p.m.



GAME BREAKDOWN



SCORING: 1 2 3 4 FINAL

PENN STATE 0 0 0 0 0

Iowa 0 1 0 0 1



STATS: PSU IOWA

Shots 4 13

Corners 1 4



SCORING SUMMARY (goal/assist) – TIME

2nd: IOWA – Anthe Nijziel (Leah Zellner), 4:10



GOALKEEPERS: MIN GA S

PSU: Brie Barraco 60:00 1 7

IOWA: Grace McGuire 60:00 0 1



Go PSU Sports