



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has signed a non-exclusive media rights agreement with the 24/7 streaming network For the Fans (FTF) for the remaining matches of the 2020-2021 FIH Hockey Pro League season.





An FIH Hockey Pro League broadcast partner since 2020, this new agreement covers the United States and Canada, where the matches will be available either live or on demand.



Commenting on the news, FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “The FIH Hockey Pro League – ‘Hockey at its Best’ – is not only a top-flight competition for athletes but also a great event for hockey fans and for promoting hockey all around the world. Therefore, we’re glad to be partnering with For the Fans to add to the exposure of the FIH Hockey Pro League both in the USA, where the women’s team is one of the participants, as well as Canada.”



“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the FIH Hockey Pro League,” said Dave Gross, president of Lax United Marketing, the holding company that owns FTF. “As FTF continues to grow its audience throughout the world, partnerships such as this one for world-class field hockey will ensure that we are delivering upon our brand promise to bring the best sports actions for the fans.”



FTF, a multisport 24/7 sports network, is available in 115 million households via Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, The Roku Channel, Twitch, DistroTV, Local Now, Fanatiz, SelecTV and Zingo. For more information on FTF, go to www.ftflive.com.



