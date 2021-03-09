



Hawkeyes’ Nijziel, Terrapins’ Donnelly and Scarlet Knights’ Molyneaux claim weekly awards





Offensive Player of the Week

Riley Donnelly, Maryland

D – Jr. – Doylestown, Pa.– Central Bucks East

• Registered three points via a goal and an assist as the Terrapins went 1-1 against Ohio State and Northwestern in Virginia Beach, Va.

• Netted a penalty stroke in the final minute against Ohio State to seal the victory and three points in the standings

• Fed Bibi Donraadt for the tying goal against Northwestern in the eventual 2-1 loss

• Earns her first career Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor

• Last Maryland Offensive Player of the Week: Madison Maguire (Oct. 28, 2019)



Defensive Player of the Week

Anthe Nijziel, Iowa

D – Jr. – Eindhoven, The Netherlands – Van Maerlantlyceum

• Led the Hawkeyes to an undefeated weekend against Rutgers and Penn State in Virginia Beach, Va.

• Played all 120 minutes this weekend aiding Iowa to two shutouts against the Scarlet Knights and the Nittany Lions

• Stifled the competition as Rutgers was held without a shot and Penn State only posted one

• Claims her first career Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award

• Last Iowa Defensive Player of the Week: Katie Birch (Sept. 17, 2018)



Freshman of the Week

Bridy Molyneaux, Rutgers

F – Fair Haven, N.J. – Lawrenceville

• Tallied two points in Rutgers’ 1-1 weekend against Ohio State and Iowa in Virginia Beach, Va.

• Netted the game-winning goal against Ohio State in the third quarter

• Earns her first Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor

• Last Rutgers Freshman of the Week: Milena Redlingshoefer (Sept. 10, 2019)



