Iowa, Maryland and Rutgers Earn Weekly Field Hockey Honors

Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 10:00
Hawkeyes’ Nijziel, Terrapins’ Donnelly and Scarlet Knights’ Molyneaux claim weekly awards



Offensive Player of the Week
Riley Donnelly, Maryland
D – Jr. – Doylestown, Pa.– Central Bucks East
• Registered three points via a goal and an assist as the Terrapins went 1-1 against Ohio State and Northwestern in Virginia Beach, Va.
• Netted a penalty stroke in the final minute against Ohio State to seal the victory and three points in the standings
• Fed Bibi Donraadt for the tying goal against Northwestern in the eventual 2-1 loss
• Earns her first career Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor
• Last Maryland Offensive Player of the Week: Madison Maguire (Oct. 28, 2019)
 
Defensive Player of the Week
Anthe Nijziel, Iowa
D – Jr. – Eindhoven, The Netherlands – Van Maerlantlyceum
• Led the Hawkeyes to an undefeated weekend against Rutgers and Penn State in Virginia Beach, Va.
• Played all 120 minutes this weekend aiding Iowa to two shutouts against the Scarlet Knights and the Nittany Lions
• Stifled the competition as Rutgers was held without a shot and Penn State only posted one  
• Claims her first career Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award
• Last Iowa Defensive Player of the Week: Katie Birch (Sept. 17, 2018)
 
Freshman of the Week
Bridy Molyneaux, Rutgers
F – Fair Haven, N.J. – Lawrenceville
• Tallied two points in Rutgers’ 1-1 weekend against Ohio State and Iowa in Virginia Beach, Va.
• Netted the game-winning goal against Ohio State in the third quarter
• Earns her first Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor
• Last Rutgers Freshman of the Week: Milena Redlingshoefer (Sept. 10, 2019)
 
2020-21 Big Ten Field Hockey Players of the Week
March 1
O: Peyton Halsey, So., NU
D: Gianna Glatz, Sr., RU
F: Maddie Zimmer, NU         

March 8
O: Riley Donnelly, Jr., MD
D: Anthe Nijziel, Jr., IOWA
F: Bridy Molyneaux, RU

B1G Ten media release

