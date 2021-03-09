Caden Helmers





Canberra Chill star Naomi Evans. Picture: Jamila Toderas



The Canberra Chill will end a near two-year absence from the national scene when Hockey Australia relaunches its top flight competition in October.





The Hockey One season is slated to start on October 1 to end a long wait from the sporting landscape after last season's edition was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Matches will be played as double-headers, with Canberra's men's and women's teams opening their campaign against the NSW Pride in Parkes in round two on October 9, following a first round bye.



"Starting only months after the Games in Tokyo, the Sultana Bran Hockey League will give the Australian sporting public the opportunity to see the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos stars who will hopefully be fresh off claiming medals," Hockey One general manager Tony Dodemaide said.



"We are blessed to have some of the best men's and women's players on the planet on our doorstep and playing in the league."



A finals festival including semi finals and grand finals will be played over one weekend from November 19-21 at a central location to be confirmed.



Every game of each competition will be televised or streamed live on Fox Sports or Kayo.



CANBERRA CHILL HOCKEY ONE FIXTURE 2021



Round two: Saturday, October 9 - NSW Pride v Canberra Chill at McGlynn Sports Complex, Parkes, from 3pm.



Round three: Friday, October 15 - Canberra Chill v Adelaide Fire at National Hockey Centre, from 6pm.



Round four: Saturday, October 23 - Canberra Chill v Perth Thundersticks at National Hockey Centre, from 2pm.



Round five: Saturday, October 30 - Brisbane Blaze v Canberra Chill at State Hockey Centre, from 6pm.



Round six: Thursday, November 4 - Canberra Chill v Melbourne Hockey Club at National Hockey Centre, from 6pm.



Round seven: Friday, November 12 - Tassie Tigers v Canberra Chill at Tasmania Hockey Centre Hobart, from 7pm.



