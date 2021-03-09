



Australia’s new premier domestic men’s and women’s hockey competition, the Sultana Bran Hockey One League, is back and gearing up for a massive second season following the release of the 2021 fixtures.





For the very first time, the competition will head to a regional area with the NSW Pride’s first home game set to take place at McGlynn Sports Complex in Parkes.



A hot-bed for hockey talent in NSW, Parkes will host the Pride’s October 6th clash with the Canberra Chill in front what is expected to be a sold-out local crowd.



Local Parkes products, Hockeyroo Mariah Williams and Kurt Lovett from the Kookaburras will be fan favourites as they run out onto the field named in Mariah’s honour.



The NSW Pride will then head back to their Sydney Olympic Park home – the Lion’s Den – for their two remaining home games against the Brisbane Blaze (16/10) and Perth Thundersticks (30/10).



The home-match against the Blaze will be a heavyweight matchup, with the 2019 men’s grand finalists squaring off against each in a replay that is sure to fiery.



In a much-anticipated away game, HC Melbourne will host the NSW Pride in the opening match-day of the 2021 season on Friday October 1st at the State Netball and Hockey Centre.



After COVID caused the postponement of last year’s edition, the 2021 season will take place from 1 October and culminate with the men’s and women’s grand finals on 21 November.



The season will again feature seven rounds as well as a new finals festival format, with every match LIVE on Fox Sports or Kayo. Once again, every match-day will feature a men’s and women’s double header, with all games being played back-to-back.



Hockey NSW CEO David Thompson is incredibly excited about the upcoming season and the opportunity to take the NSW Pride to regional hockey fans.



“It’s going to be hard to top the fantastic inaugural season our team had in 2019, but we’re on a mission to make this upcoming season bigger and better both on and off the field,” said Thompson.



“The NSW Pride are a team for the entire State to get behind and to do that, we knew we had to bring the competition to new locations across NSW. Nearly 70% of our hockey community in NSW live regionally, with a large percentage of those based in the Central West. So it made sense to take one of home games to a great regional hockey centre like Parkes.”



“It will be a fantastic sight to see hometown heroes Kurt Lovett and Mariah Williams play on the field named in honour of Mariah in front of their family and friends.”



Hockey One General Manager Tony Dodemaide said the anticipation is high for the 2021 edition.



“The excitement, colour, quality and freshness of the Sultana Bran Hockey One League saw it penetrate the Australian sporting landscape in its inaugural year and signal a new chapter for hockey in Australia. We cannot wait for Season 2 to start,” said Dodemaide.



“With every fixture a double header comprising a women’s and men’s match back-to-back, it is the only elite domestic league that is truly gender equal. It’s one of the fantastic and unique things about hockey at all levels that we are keen to emphasise and celebrate in our competition.”



The proximity of the season to the upcoming Olympics will bring extra attention to the competition.



“Starting only months after the Games in Tokyo, the Sultana Bran Hockey League will give the Australian sporting public the opportunity to see the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos stars who will hopefully be fresh off claiming medals,” said Dodemaide.



“We are blessed to have some of the best men’s and women’s players on the planet on our doorstep and playing in the league.”



NSW Pride memberships and tickets for the 2021 season will go on sale shortly. Follow the team’s social media pages for all the details.



Sultana Bran Hockey One League Media release