Great Britain men were undone by late goals which left Danny Kerry’s side without a win from four games in their uncapped series of matches in Antwerp.





Mandeep Singh scored a last-minute winner on Monday as India won 3-2 in the final round of friendly matches in Belgium.



GB twice levelled but were undone at the death as India finished their European tour unbeaten.



In their opening match against Belgium, the world champions proved far too good as Tom Boon netted four times in a 5-1 win, Jack Waller scoring for the visitors.



It proved a tighter affair in the second friendly as final quarter goals from Boon and Nico de Kerpel handed the world No 1 side a 2-0 win.





On Saturday, Simranjeet Singh’s late equaliser saw India draw 1-1 with Kerry’s side after a second quarter goal from Alan Forsyth.



It is difficult to ascertain how to view these uncapped games due to the matches not being broadcast while The Hockey Paper has not sought interviews from coaches or players. England Hockey do not historically report on uncapped matches.



GB had welcomed back Sam Ward for the first time since the 2019 Olympic qualifiers, while David Ames returned following injury.



Following the birth of his first child, Phil Roper remained in the UK, while there were a raft of injuries which saw Ashley Jackson, Henry Weir, Rhys Smith, Harry Martin, Chris Griffiths and Liam Ansell unable to travel.

