

Mandeep Singh scored twice to lead India to victory. Hockey india



The Indian hockey team ended the tour of Europe with a splendid 3-2 win against Great Britain here today, with Mandeep Singh scoring twice, including the winner in the 59th minute.





Harmanpreet Singh had put India in the lead in the very first minute, while Mandeep scored his first in the 28th minute and then the winner to ensure India remained undefeated on the tour. James Gall (20th minute) and Adam Forsyth (55’) scored for Great Britain.



In their previous match, Simranjeet Singh had scored a late goal to help the team hold Great Britain to a 1-1 draw. This time, Mandeep’s late strike helped India cap off their first assignment of 2021 with a hard-fought win.



The Tribune