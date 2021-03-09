Mandeep Singh’s last-gasp goal gave India a 3-2 victory over Great Britain in the final match of their tour against Germany and Great Britain.



By Rahul Venkat





Photo: Hockey India



The Indian men’s hockey team beat Great Britain 3-2 in their final match of the European tour in Antwerp, Belgium on Monday.





A brace from striker Mandeep Singh, which included a final minute winner, and an early strike from vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh gave the Indian hockey team its second win of the four-match tour.



As a result, India ended their European tour unbeaten, securing two wins – one each against Germany and Great Britain - and two draws.



India attacked early to earn themselves a penalty corner in the very first minute of the final match. The effort was rifled home by Harmanpreet Singh to give his team the lead.



Young custodian Krishan Pathak then made a smart save to ensure India maintained the lead through the first quarter. However, Great Britain soon equalised.



They worked a smart field move, which was finished off by midfielder James Gall in the 20th minute. Captain PR Sreejesh then made a recovery save from a penalty corner to keep the score at 1-1.



India soon regained the lead through forward Mandeep Singh, who was alert enough to poke home a rebound from a penalty corner in the 28th minute to make it 2-1, which they carried into half-time.



The match remained goalless despite India’s best efforts in the third and fourth quarter and was destined to end that way. However, the contest sprung to life in the 55th minute.



Great Britain striker Alan Forsyth equalised from a counter-attack to set up a nervy end to the match.



India looked set to end with a third draw in as many games before Mandeep Singh sneaked ahead of the Great Britain defence to nab a winner in the 59th minute.



It ensured that the Indian hockey team ended its first tour in a year on a high.



