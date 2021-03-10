Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Dankz Superstar Challenge – Episode One.

Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 10:00 | Hits: 9
Ashley Morrison

With many sporting seasons across the globe disrupted or simply not taking place due to the covid pandemic, there are many very frustrated sportspeople sitting at home itching to get out and play. The Dankz Superstar Challenge was aimed at being some light entertainment for those people, while at the same time promoting the Western Australian players and their clubs. Being such an isolated city the people of Perth have been lucky to be able to return to sport, albeit with some restrictions.

 

