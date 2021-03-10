



Regional hockey league seasons in England continue to be curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.





The Sussex Hockey Association declared the league season over for all women’s divisions and all but Division One for the men following the recent Government guidance. The SHA has also shelved Boys and Girls Development leagues.



Paul Shackman, chairman of the Sussex Hockey Umpires Association, said: “Following the Sussex Management Committee meeting held on March 2nd, it was agreed, with some sadness, that both adult leagues operated by the Sussex HA, namely the entire Sussex Ladies’ League and the Sussex Open League Divisions 2-4 (Men), are cancelled forthwith. The season’s results will be annulled.”



Sussex’s news follows a decision by the East League to halt all divisions except the Women’s Premier Division and the Men’s Premier A Division.



“This is because the England Hockey National League’s plan to expand the National League in the 2021/22 season is continuing and they wish to take two teams from our top Women’s and Men’s divisions and there will be no relegations,” Neil Liversedge, East League Secretary, said in a statement.



“Informal work has been going on behind the scenes with the clubs concerned to assess the appetite to return to play and we hope, should travel arrangements be sufficient, that we will be able to complete the minimum season requirement of each team playing each other once for those Premier teams that wish to compete.



“Those who do not wish to compete will not be forced to play, as has been the case with any East League hockey since the pandemic began.”



England Hockey said last month that for the Vitality Women’s Hockey League and Men’s Hockey League, an agreement has been reached for an option whereby each team will play each other once, the revised format brought in to cover the eventuality of not playing a full season and the league end date extended.

