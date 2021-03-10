LAHORE -The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is going to organise Pakistan's Inter-Division Women Hockey Championship soon. DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said this while talking to Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Women Wing General Manager Ms Tanzeela Amir Cheema on the eve of International Women’s Day here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday. The promotion of sports culture among women was discussed in detail during the meeting. Director Admin Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Chand Perveen and other officials were also present there. Aulakh said women have rendered great services for the country in the field of sports. “Pakistan has produced several world class women athletes and officials during its sports history. Our women hockey players are also presenting excellent performance.”





Tanzeela said: “Under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Aulakh, the SBP is fully encouraging women players. We are quite hopeful to find several talented young girls from the upcoming SBP Inter-Division Women Hockey Championship.”



The Nation