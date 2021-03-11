By Jugjet Singh





Jang Jong Hyun (2nd left)



FOR the first time in many years, the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) won't feature any foreign player, resulting in no clear favourites for the three titles on offer.





The league, delayed by Covid-19, finally starts today, while the Charity Shield between Tenaga Nasional and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) will be played tomorrow.



Both TNB and UniKL have set their eyes on the three titles while Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) are the dark horses in the League and TNB Cup.



Under strict precautionary measures due to Covid-19, eight teams will battle it out in a bio-secure sports bubble. All the players checked into a hotel in Bangsar yesterday with a clean bill of health.



The other MHL contenders are Sabah, UiTM, Maybank, Nur Insafi and TNB Thunderbolts.



Tenaga Nasional, who have always relied on local players, feel they have a shot at all three titles.



"We have always been playing without import players, so there will not be much of a 'shock' for us this season. However, the other teams have relied on foreign players and will find the situation a little different.



"This is the best season for Tenaga Nasional to make a clean sweep of the three titles," said coach Nor Azlan Bakar.



Treble holders UniKL will have to be wary of Tenaga and THT, while the other teams see a level field to cause upsets.



KL Hockey Club, who evolved from Arthur Andersen, and Ernst & Young, are the most successful MHL team with nine League and five Overall titles but they have disappeared from the scene.



That leaves Tenaga Nasional, who evolved from Kilat Club, as second with five League and seven Overall titles.



Foreigners have been dominating the penalty corners with India's Len Aiyappa and South Korea's Jang Jong Hyun leading the charge followed by local boys Faizal Saari and Razie Rahim.



Jong Hyun, playing for THT, was the MHL's top scorer last season with 23 goals in 17 matches. And coach K. Rajan's team are going to miss the Korean scoring machine.



FIXTURES: TODAY — Nur Insafi v UiTM (6pm, Pitch 1), Sabah v Terengganu Hockey Team (6pm, Pitch II), TNB Thunderbolts v Maybank (8pm, Pitch 1).



TOMORROW — Charity Shield: Tenaga Nasional v UniKL (8pm, Pitch I).



* All matches at National Stadium, Bukit Jalil. Spectators are not allowed in.



New Straits Times