



An array of exciting talent is knocking on the door of the Hockeyroos after the 2021 National Women’s Development Squad (NDS) was announced.





There are 12 new faces in the 24-athlete squad who are all aspiring to break into the Hockeyroos squad.



Of the new additions, seven are from last year’s Australian Junior Women’s Hockey Team (Jillaroos). Alice Arnott, Morgan Blamey, Annie Gibbs (pictured above), Amy Hammond, Carly James, Renee Rockliff and Aisling Utri all competed in an international junior series against Japan in February last year.



The other new inclusions into the 2021 Women’s NDS are New South Wales duo Abigail Doolan and Grace Jeffrey, the ACT’s Talei Forrest and Western Australians Sarah Foster and Phillipa Morgan.



Hockeyroos Head Coach Paul Gaudoin said selecting a squad was challenging due to the minimal match play athletes had during 2020 because of COVID, however he is buoyant about the calibre of talent coming through.



“Selecting the National Development Squad allows us to assess and explore our depth over the next 12 months,” said Gaudoin.



“The challenge we have regarding seeing these athletes in match situations is still quite difficult, but post Tokyo we want to make sure we are exposing them to the next level of competition, even if that means internal competitions.”



“What we hope to be able to do towards the end of the year when the 2022 Hockeyroos squad is announced is have a good gauge of the next cohort coming through including the NDS, the national junior squad and those who put their hand up outside of those programs in Hockey One.”



The additions to this year’s Hockeyroos squad are evidence of how significant the NDS is as a launching pad for unearthing Australia’s elite hockey talent.



Aleisha Power, Penny Squibb and Meg Pearce were all promoted from the NDS to the Hockeyroos squad for 2021, while Courtney Schonell was selected from the Jillaroos program.



“Selection of this NDS group is very much about making sure that our next group of athletes not only get an opportunity to perform and be in a strong training environment, but also have the opportunity to realise their dreams of being selected for the national senior squad,” said Gaudoin.



“We need to give them the best opportunity to develop, not only over the next 12 months but with an eye towards the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, 2023 World Cup in India, Paris 2024 Olympics and beyond.”



Athletes in the NDS train at their home National Training Centre (NTC) under guidance of the national program coaches.



Border restrictions permitting, NDS athletes may also be invited to train with the Hockeyroos squad in Perth as part of a Visitor Athlete Agreement.



2021 National Women's Development Squad

Name State/Territory Hockey One Club Alice Arnott NSW NSW Pride Hannah Astbury QLD Brisbane Blaze Kristina Bates VIC HC Melbourne Morgan Blamey NSW NSW Pride Abigail Doolan NSW - Ashlea Fey QLD Brisbane Blaze Savannah Fitzpatrick QLD Brisbane Blaze Talei Forrest ACT Canberra Chill Sara Foster WA - Morgan Gallagher QLD Brisbane Blaze Annie Gibbs WA Perth Thundersticks Rebecca Greiner QLD Brisbane Blaze Amy Hammond SA Adelaide Fire Nicola Hammond VIC HC Melbourne Carly James VIC HC Melbourne Grace Jeffrey NSW - Phillipa Morgan WA Perth Thundersticks Candyce Peacock WA Perth Thundersticks Renee Rockliff WA Perth Thundersticks Michaela Spano SA Adelaide Fire Shanea Tonkin WA Perth Thundersticks Aisling Utri VIC HC Melbourne Britt Wilkinson QLD Brisbane Blaze Abigail Wilson NSW NSW Pride



Hockey Australia media release