Friday, March 12, 2021



DI: Ball State at Appalachian State | 12:00 p.m. ET | Twitch



A Mid-American Conference (MAC) matchup you don’t want to miss as the Mountaineers (0-1, 0-0 MAC) host the Cardinals (0-2, 0-0 MAC) in Boone, N.C. Coming in to the first of two matchups this weekend, both teams are seeking their first win of the 2020v2 season.



Last week versus Davidson, Appalachian State jumped out to an 1-0 advantage from a redirected shot attempt toward the back of the net off a corner opportunity. Davidson would then score four unanswered goals, three in the second quarter, and head into the half with a 4-1 lead.



Appalachian State came out in the second half with pressure and found the net again but was not enough to close the gap. The Mountaineers outshot the Wildcats 7-2 in the second half and drew four penalty corners.



Ball State is looking to rebound after a 0-5 loss to Louisville last Sunday. The Cardinals’ defense had some stellar moments throughout the 60-minute duration having a lot success in the first half alone. Ball State managed to hold its nationally ranked opponent to only two goals by intermission, but were outmatched in shots (18-5), shots on goal (13-5) and penalty corners (8-3)



After splitting a home-and-home series last weekend, Temple (2-5, 1-5 BIG EAST) will host Monmouth (2-0, 0-0 America East) in a non-conference matchup in Philadelphia.



Monmouth returns to the pitch after their scheduled game against Drexel on Wednesday, March 10, was postponed. They previously hosted La Salle in the team’s first home game of the 2020v2 season, where the Hawks claimed a 4-0 victory. In that matchup, Monmouth produced 17 shots on goal with four separate goal scorers, all of which came in the first half.



Temple is coming off a 1-2 overtime loss against Villanova at Howarth Field where the Owls got on the board first late in the opening frame. Villanova tied in the 35th minute before neither team could capitalize on a go-ahead goal in regulation. Temple earned nine penalty corners in the game and conceded three, the fewest allowed this season.



This will be the team’s first meeting since 2016, where the Hawks edged the Owls 3-2 on the road.



In another non-conference game Friday afternoon, Northeastern (1-1, 0-0 CAA) hits the road to play the University of Massachusetts Lowell (1-0, 0-0 America East).



Both squads are coming off victories over Bryant last weekend as they look to add to their respective win columns. For Northeastern, it was a 3-1 contest at home against Bryant, where the Huskies tallied 35 shots on goal and 21 penalty corners. The River Hawks blanked the Bulldogs 3-0 for the program’s seventh consecutive win in a home opener. The River Hawks controlled possession the entire afternoon, limiting the Bulldogs to just one shot, while firing off 44 in their offensive end. The home team also forced an impressive 18 corners in the contest without allowing any for Bryant.



Kent State (0-0) will make their 2020v2 season debut this Friday when they travel to Farmville, Va. for a pair of matches against MAC opponent Longwood (1-0, 0-0 MAC).



The Golden Flashes finished their 2019 campaign with a 11-9 overall record and a loss to Miami in the MAC Tournament after defeating Longwood in the opening round.



Longwood is looking to start their four game homestead with another tally in the win column after downing Davidson 2-1 last weekend. The Lancers took the lead in the 18th minute before adding another in the 49th minute. Davidson evened the score moments later but a strong defensive effort by Longwood kept the lead for a season-opening win.



Maine (0-1, 0-0 America East) and Massachusetts (2-1, 0-0 A10) meet in a non-conference game in Amherst, Mass. Friday afternoon.



Maine previously played Boston College, losing 3-5. The Eagles got on the board quickly, but the Black Bears tied minutes later. Another score by Boston College with just over ninety seconds remaining put them up for good as they tallied two more goals in the third.



UMass defeated Vermont last week. After quick score son both sides, the Minutewomen broke the tie in the 10th minute and never looked back.



UMass and Maine last met during the 2014 season when the Minutewomen secured a 3-2 victory in overtime.



Both fresh off conference wins of their own, Michigan State (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will have its first teat on the road this weekend in two games against conference foe Rutgers (3-1, 3-1 Big Ten) in Piscataway, N.J.



Michigan State picked up its first win last weekend against Indiana, outshooting the Hoosiers 12-1 and holding a 10-0 advantage in penalty corners in a 2-0 win.



Rutgers meanwhile defeated Ohio State for the second time this season this past Sunday, taking down the Buckeyes 1-0 in a strong defensive effort, especially in the first quarter where the backline turned away five shots and four penalty corners.



In 2019 the Scarlet Knights bested the Spartans in their regular season Big Ten meeting, 3-2, in East Lansing, Mich.



Coker makes its season debut in Mount Olive, N.C. in a Friday afternoon clash with the Trojans (0-3, 0-3 CC)



The first two games for the Cobras were postponed over the past two weeks and have not taken the pitch since October 2019.



Mount Olive is looking for win number one on the year at home and are coming off a 0-6 shutout.



Both Fairfield (1-0, 0-0 NEC) and Hofstra (2-3, 0-0 CAA) wrap up non-conference play this week.



The Pride are coming off a 1-0 overtime road win over Wagner on Friday (Mar. 5) and a tight 1-0 win at home against Sacred Heart on Sunday (Mar. 7).



Fairfield face a UAlbany team that appeared in mid-season form, but the Stags defense was kept on alert for the first 20 minutes of the game. The game turned when the Stags applied pressure in the final four minutes of the second quarter which resulted in the team's first penalty corner of the game, resulting in a goal. Momentum carried into the second half where Fairfield added two more scores.



With their spring seasons underway New Hampshire (2-0, 0-0 America East) and Boston College (1-4, 0-3 ACC) will meet in Newtown, Mass. in a non-conference matchup on Friday afternoon.



The Wildcats are coming off an impressive 6-0 win over Merrimack, all scored in the first half and led in shots (14-2), shots on goal (11-0) and penalty corners (4-2).



Boston College returns home after an Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) clash with Wake Forest where the Eagles fell 0-3. The Demon Deacons opened the scoring 7:36 into the game and added two more in the second half in the 35th and 48th minutes of the game. The Eagles did have some chances, earning five penalty corners on the day, as well as two goals which were ultimately overturned on reviews.



The two sides squared off back in November in conference play where Wake Forest came away with a 6-2 win.



Also coming off two weekends in Virginia Beach, Va., Maryland (2-2, 2-1 Big Ten) looks to go above .500 versus Penn State (1-2, 1-1 Big Ten) this weekend across tow games in University Park, Pa.



The Nittany Lions took down Northwestern 2-1 in a shootout on Friday and then dropped another game to Iowa on Sunday, dropping a hard-fought 1-0 contest to the Hawkeyes. Maryland is coming off a similar 1-1 weekend in Virginia Beach. The Terrapins downed Ohio State 2-0 and then lost a second game to Northwestern by a 1-0 score.



The Nittany Lions lead the all-time series with Maryland 24-17-1. Penn State won the last meeting in last year's Big Ten tournament.



Ohio will look to start tis 2020v2 season on a high note when they travel to Oxford, Ohio to face Miami (3-0, 0-0 MAC) twice this week, with the first slated for Friday afternoon.



The Bobcats finished 2019 with a 8-8 record and 4-2 in conference play. After back-to-back losses to finish the regular season, including one to Miami, Ohio fell in a heartbreaking 4-5 overtime loss to Appalachian State in the quarterfinal round of the Mid-American Conference Championship.



The RedHawks are looking to extend a strong start to the spring season and are coming off two wins over Saint Louis. Their first game went to overtime where it took roughly 90 seconds for Miami to find the back of the net. The RedHawks did not yield a hot on goal in their second matchup and countered with 19 of their own en-route to a 2-0 regulation win.



Big Ten Conference action returns this weekend as Northwestern (3-1, 2-1 Big Ten) hosts Indiana (0-4, 0-0 Big Ten) in the first of two matches this weekend in Evanston, Ill.



The Hoosiers look to shake off a tough weekend in Michigan after falling to the Wolverines and Spartans. Against MSU in East Lansing, an early goal put Indiana on the back foot and did not register a shot on goal until late in the final quarter.



The Wildcats meanwhile return home after a pair of conference games of their own at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex in Virginia Beach, Va. this past weekend – the first was a 1-2 shootout loss to Penn State and the second was a 2-1 win over Maryland. After the Terrapins tied the game 1-1 in the third period, it seemed Northwestern would be heading to its second straight overtime, but a goal in the 54th minute changed all that as the Wildcats sit on their best start through four games since 2014.



Central Michigan will open the 2020v2 season on the road as they face Bellarmine (0-2) in two games this weekend in Louisville, Ky.



In 2019, Central Michigan finished 2-17 and 0-6 in conference play which ended in a 0-2 loss to Appalachian State in the Mid-American Conference Championship. They look to snap a losing streak that dates back to September of that season against a Knights squad that lost back-to-back games against Saint Louis at the end of February. Bellarmine has yet to register a goal in the spring season.



Big Ten conference play will continue Friday afternoon when Michigan (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) hits the road for two games in Iowa City, Iowa versus the Hawkeyes (4-0, 3-0 Big Ten).



This will be the first road test for the Wolverines this season after downing Indiana last weekend, 2-1. Both goals came off penalty corners as the Wolverines bested the Hoosiers in all offensive categories in its season opener.



Iowa meanwhile remain perfect on the season with each of their outings resulting in a 1-0 win thus far. Last game against Penn State, the Hawkeyes’ offense put pressure on the Nittany Lion’s goal the entire match with 13 shots and eight shots on goal. Their aggressive strategy paid off in the second quarter when the game’s lone score came off a penalty corner attempt.



The scoreboard bore similar results in 2019 when Iowa topped Michigan 1-0 on the road.



An Old Dominion Athletic Conference showdown will show Roanoke (1-0, 1-0 ODAC) host Sweet Briar (0-1, 0-1 ODAC) in Salem, Va.



The Maroons kicked off the spring season with a 1-0 win over Randolph-Macon last weekend. The goal came about midway through the first quarter as Roanoke’s defense held firm against the eight combined shots by Randolph-Macon.



The Vixens are looking for win number one after a 1-4 loss to Bridgewater. Despite the scoreboard, Sweet Briar demonstrated a formidable offensive showing with seven shots in the second period and forced Bridgewater's goalkeeper to make three saves in the quarter. The Vixens posted 13 shots compared to Bridgewater’s 16.



ODAC action continues Friday evening when Ferrum (0-1, 0-1 ODAC) travels to Winchester, Va. to face Shenandoah (0-1, 0-1 ODAC).



Both programs are hungry for the first win of the season after losses on the road last weekend. For Ferrum, despite a solid defensive showing in the first half, gave up two goals in a 0-2 shutout versus Virginia Wesleyan. The Panthers were outshot 22-5 in the contest and gave up five penalty corners.



Shenandoah was outshot 17-7 against Lynchburg in their season opener, losing 1-3 and were also at a disadvantage on penalty corners, 7-4.



In a historical context, the Hornets have won all four meetings against the Panthers dating back to 2005. In 2019, Shenandoah won 11-0 as the away team.



The third ODAC meeting on Friday will be against Bridgewater (1-0, 1-0 ODAC) and Lynchburg (1-0, 1-0 ODAC).



As the records indicate, both teams come in to Lynchburg after a conference win to begin the spring season. Bridgewater downed Sweet Briar 4-1, controlling much of the first quarter before going on the defensive in the second. Three second half goals by the Eagles proved to be a difference maker in the matchup as they finished with 16 shots and six penalty corners.



Lynchburg went toe-to-toe with Shenandoah and walked away with a 3-1 victory, which was started by a goal midway through the opening quarter. A penalty stroke opportunity tied the game for Shenandoah, and remained that way until the 37th minute when Lynchburg scored the game-winning goal off a penalty corner chance. One more goal for the Hornets secured the win in the fourth as Lynchburg held the edge in shots 17-7.



Each with an ODAC win in the books, Virginia Wesleyan (1-0, 1-0 ODAC) and Washington & Lee (1-0, 1-0 ODAC) will meet in Lexington, Va. to see who will take an early conference lead in the 2020v2 season.



Virginia Wesleyan got off three shots before getting on the scoreboard in the sixth minute against Ferrum. That offensive prowess continued throughout the match as the Marlins finished with a 22-5 shot advantage in a 2-0 win.



Washington & Lee also dominated its contest last weekend versus Eastern Mennonite, where six separate athletes registered goals in a 7-0 shutout at home. The Generals took 41 shots and 17 penalty corners and did not yield an attempt in either category to the Royals.



Last season the Generals came away with a 3-0 victory on the road against the Marlins, and hold a 16-7 lifetime record coming in to Friday’s game.



West Coast field hockey will be under the lights Friday night in Berkeley, Calif. when California (0-1, 0-0 America East) hosts UC Davis (1-0, 0-0 America East) for the second of a home-and-home series.



Last Sunday was the first time both programs took to the pitch since 2019. After a scoreless first half, the Aggies got on the board first just 37 seconds into the third quarter. The Golden Bears tied the game seven minutes later, but in the final 15 seconds of the period, UC Davis found the back of the net in what turned out to be the game-winning goal.



Saturday, March 13, 2021



A Saturday morning Atlantic 10 (A-10) matchup has both Saint Louis (3-2, 0-0 A-10) and Davidson (1-2, 0-0 A-10) eying a conference win in Davidson, N.C. to get back on track early in the spring season.



The Billikens were tripped up last weekend in two showings versus Miami. The first match saw a penalty stroke by the RedHawks tie the game, force overtime and eventually claim victory in the extra period. In game two, Saint Louis was outshot 19-0 in a 0-2 loss.



Davidson made a final push versus Longwood last weekend but came up short in a 1-2 loss in the team’s third consecutive home game. Down 0-2, the Wildcats answered quickly after a long breakaway with 10:25 left. Davidson played the final 5:55 without a goalkeeper and were able to put a shot on goal with 4:57 left.



Last year these two teams needed all four quarters to determine the winner as the Wildcats pulled away late in a 2-0 win.



With one game each completed in the spring season, North Carolina (11-1, 4-1 ACC) travels to Winston Salem, N.C. to face Wake Forest (4-8, 1-0 ACC).



In its first match of the 2020v2 season, the Tar Heels defeated Louisville 2-0 in a rematch of the 2020 ACC Championship game. Louisville totaled 16 shots to UNC's 14, including seven in the third quarter alone. The Cardinals also out-cornered the Tar Heels, 10-5. UNC’s defensive effort was highlighted by senior goalkeeper Amanda Hendry, who was named the Play Safe Turf & Track/NFHCA Division I Defensive Player of the Week with eight saves in the shutout.



Wake Forest is also coming off an ACC victory after beating Boston College 3-0. The Demon Deacons scored on their first attempt to make it 1-0 through the half. Wake Forest led 20-13 in shots.



A BIG EAST weekend series kicks off Saturday afternoon in Conshohocken, Pa. when Villanova (1-5, 1-5 BIG EAST) hosts Quinnipiac (1-0, 1-0 BIG EAST).



The Wildcats are looking to extend momentum from a 2-1 overtime victory over Temple last weekend. This was the second of two meetings between the two squads last weekend, which saw the Wildcats tie the game in the third quarter before capitalizing on a rebound to the short side of the goal in the extra period. Villanova fell in the first match against the Owls 0-1 in what revealed to be a tight defensive battle.



Quinnipiac is coming off a 2-1 win over Providence. Quinnipiac took a 1-0 lead into half time and the third quarter before Providence tied the game with 11:59 left in the fourth quarter. The Bobcats bounced right back and answered the call six-and-a-half minutes later for the game-winner.



Louisville (9-3, 0-1 ACC) hosts Virginia (4-8, 0-1 ACC) in a rematch of the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Championship.



The Cardinals downed the Cavaliers in all three meetings in the fall and are coming off a 5-0 win over Ball State. Virginia opened the spring season with a 0-2 loss to Duke.



Another A-10 matchup, Virginia Commonwealth (1-0, 0-0 A10) will host Richmond (0-0, 0-0 A10) Saturday afternoon.



This will be the first game for the Spiders since a 0-1 loss in the 2019 A-10 Championship. On the other side VCU last played on Valentine’s Day versus Old Dominion where they won 3-2. Despite being outshot 18-5, the Rams were ruthlessly efficient in front of the cage and edged ODU in overtime.



In 2019, the two teams met in the regular season where the Spiders prevailed in a 2-1 win in a sudden-victory shootout.



With one game each in the books in the spring season, Eastern Mennonite (0-1, 0-0 ODAC) and Randolph-Macon (0-1, 0-1 ODAC) will clash in Harrisonburg, Va.



EMU suffered a 0-7 loss to Washington & Lee to open the spring. The Generals took 41 shots and 17 penalty corners and did not yield an attempt in either category to the Royals.



Randolph-Macon lost to Roanoke 0-1 previously and combined for eight shots and eight saves in the lowest combined score for a Yellow Jackets match since 2018.



A BIG EAST showdown comes to Philadelphia as Liberty (7-0, 6-0 BIG EAST) and Connecticut (3-0, 2-0 BIG EAST) meet on neutral ground for two games this weekend.



Coming off two wins over Old Dominion last weekend, the Lady Flames were led by Jill Bolton, who registered right points on three goals and two assists, and earned her the Play Safe Turf & Track/NFHCA Division I Offensive Player of the Week Honors.



Connecticut shutout Providence 3-0 last weekend in the second of four scheduled meetings this spring. The Huskies out-shot the Friars 11-1, including 7-1 in shots on goal. Connecticut has also out-shot the opposition 55-4 on the season and 32-3 in shots on goal.



The Huskies hold a 7-0 record historically over the Lady Flames, but with both sides firing on all cylinders this spring, there is no telling how it will look in a few days time.



Sunday, March 14, 2021



Despite two postponements in their schedule, Drexel (1-0, 0-0 CAA) will look to keep momentum flowing against Temple on the road.



Wednesday’s game against Monmouth was postponed, so the Dragons’ last match was last Friday against La Salle. A deadlock was ultimately broken late in the third quarter when Drexel took advantage of a turnover to get on the board. Another goal in the final minutes secured the win for the Dragons.



Moravian and Scranton will meet in an exhibition game at Weiss Field in Scranton, Pa.



Towson will make their spring debut on Sunday when they host Syracuse (6-4, 3-2 ACC).



last week Syracuse began their spring competition with a 4-1 win over Saint Joseph's.



This will be the first meeting between the two programs.



Sunday’s game will mark the first for both Lehigh and Lafayette in the 2020v2 season in a Patriot League matchup.



Lehigh was previously scheduled to face American last Sunday but was postponed. Lafayette defeated Lehigh in 2019 1-0 and holds a 16-3 historical advantage.



In a non-conference matchup, UAlbany (0-1, 0-0 America East) will travel to down-state to play Hofstra (2-3, 0-0 CAA) in Hempstead, N.Y.



The Great Danes fell 0-3 to Fairfield on March 9. Hofstra played twice last weekend, losing to both Wagner and Sacred Heart by a score of 0-1, with the contest against the Seahawks going to overtime.



American hosts Bucknell in an early Patriot League matchup Sunday afternoon in Washington, D.C.



The Bison come off a close 1-2 affair against Colgate to open the spring season. Bucknell controlled possession for most of the day and finished with a 15-3 edge in shots and a 9-1 advantage in penalty corners, but Colgate goalkeeper Anna Unger had a huge day with 11 saves.



Sunday’s game will be the first for American after their game versus Lehigh was postponed late last week.



Delaware will play in its first spring game this Sunday against Saint Joseph’s (0-1, 0-0 A-10).



Saint Joseph’s previously played against Syracuse, losing 1-4 last Sunday. The Orange outshot the Hawks, 11-7, on the day, with seven of those attempts coming in the second half. Syracuse also enjoyed a 6-3 advantage in penalty corners.



In 2019, SJU defeated the Delaware 4-2.



Monday, March 15, 2021



Tuesday, March 16, 2021



Wednesday, March 17, 2021



Click here for the weekly schedule and live stream links. Note: schedule and times subject to change.



