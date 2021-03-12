



The Euro Hockey League is looking forward to going #EquallyAmazing this Easter for the first time with the FINAL4 for men and women on an equal footing.





It is a long time in the making with the move for EHL Women first announced in 2018 before the Covid-19 pandemic saw its debut postponed twice.



But, with clearance from the Dutch government in place, Easter sees the competition finally arrive with equally high levels of broadcasting, showcasing the very best club hockey in the world.



The #EquallyAmazing ambition aligns directly with EHL presenting partner ABN AMRO’s “equal chances” vision, part of which is pushing clubs they sponsor in the Netherlands who pay their players to do so on an equal basis.



Marco Moers and Mandy Beck – from ABN AMRO’s diversity and inclusion group – spoke about the project on a special EHL and EHF podcast to coincide with International Women’s Day 2021 earlier this week.



“We needed a hard headline! ABN AMRO has a clear vision and ambition for equal opportunities,” Moers said in the podcast. “We also use this policy in the places where we sponsor. In hockey, the urgency was high because there is a real difference between men and women, a difference that is maintained by sponsors like us.



“Given our role, it was time to take action for equality. This is why our programme – The Time to Catch Up – was introduced, a clear statement in the beginning, followed by an intense programme to change hockey.



Beck added: “This is a sponsorship which we have a role in making changes but it is something that we stand for. It’s a natural step for us to make sure it is in all the teams which we work with.”



Euro Hockey League media release