By Jugjet Singh





Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



The Malaysian men and women's hockey teams will get a chance to spar with England and Japan during the Ramadan month.





Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said arrangements are being made to play the Olympic-bound teams.



"We have made arrangements for both the men and women's Japan and England Olympic teams to play in Malaysia during the fasting month.



"The men will play a quadrangular with Malaysia A, Malaysia B, Japan and England, while the women's tournament might be a triangular event.



"Malaysia B will comprise our juniors. I believe it will give our juniors an opportunity to test their mettle," said Subahan yesterday.



Kuantan is likely to host the friendly matches.



"We are thinking of playing the friendlies in Kuantan under a sports bubble," he added.



New Straits Times