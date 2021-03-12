

Deirdre Duke, left, will play for Ireland



Zoe Wilson, seen as a key cog in Hockey Ireland women’s squad, looks set to miss the Tokyo Olympics after an ACL injury.





Wilson, 24, picked up the injury on the Green Army’s trip to Spain earlier this year. With Tokyo taking place in July, she is unlikely to recover in time for the Games.



Wilson, who has been an ever-present in the Ireland team since making her debut five years ago, has undergone surgery and her recovery is “progressing well”, according to Hockey Ireland.



She will thus be missing from the SoftCo Series, which will take place in Queen’s University Belfast this weekend with Ireland taking on Great Britain.



Head coach Sean Dancer said: “These matches give us the opportunity to test an extended group of players against a world class team.



“Niamh Carey performed well as a late replacement on the Spanish tour in January and Sarah McAuley has shown competitiveness and composure in defence in recent inter squad matches.



“I look forward to getting back to high quality international matches with the squad at the weekend.”



Ireland



Beth Barr, Michelle Carey, Niamh Carey, Naomi Carroll, Elizabeth Colvin, Nicola Daly, Deirdre Duke, Nicola Evans, Megan Frazer, Sarah Hawkshaw, Zara Malseed, Hannah Matthews, Sarah McAuley, Shirley McCay, Ayeisha McFerran, Hannah McLoughlin, Katie Mullan (c), Elizabeth Murphy, Anna O’Flanagan, Grace O’Flanagan, Elena Tice, Sarah Torrans, Roisin Upton, Chloe Watkins

